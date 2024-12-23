News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
16
o
South
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
La Ekher EL Omr
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
16
o
South
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Inside Israel's 'booby-trapped pagers' operation: Mossad agents speak out in new report
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-23 | 12:52
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Inside Israel's 'booby-trapped pagers' operation: Mossad agents speak out in new report
Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
The "booby-trapped pagers" incident, which continues to reverberate in the media more than two months after it occurred, is one that many find difficult to fully comprehend.
On that day, Israel detonated thousands of pagers carried by Hezbollah operatives, followed by the detonation of wireless devices the next day.
A new development emerged with a recent report by CBS News on its "60 Minutes" program, featuring two retired senior Mossad agents with leading roles in the operation.
Many of the details in the report are not new, such as the creation of front companies by the Mossad to sell devices to Hezbollah or that the purchase of the booby-trapped wireless devices took place years ago.
However, the testimonies of the Mossad agents reveal the precision involved in turning a communication device into a timed bomb, the careful selection of a ringtone designed to prompt the user to respond quickly, the online marketing of the product, and even confirmation that former Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah witnessed the pagers exploding.
Following the pager explosion incident, the name "Gold Apollo," a Taiwanese company, was circulated, which at the time denied any involvement in the events. And that was true, at least from their perspective.
Nearly 30 individuals died, and more than 3,000 people were wounded as a result of the booby-trapped pagers and wireless devices. However, Israel's aim in this operation was not just to kill but to achieve something much more significant.
Thus, the pager explosion incident remains a testament to how warfare has evolved and intersected with technology, where confrontations are no longer limited to traditional battlefields but extend into hidden dimensions, using innovation to change the course of the conflict.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Hezbollah
Israel
Mossad
Pager
Explosion
Wireless Devices
Next
Houthi missile strike prompts Israeli debate on broader retaliation: The details
Beirut's Basta remains in ruins: Residents await post-war relief amid delayed reconstruction efforts
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-11-10
Netanyahu takes responsibility for pager explosions in Lebanon: Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority
Middle East News
2024-11-10
Netanyahu takes responsibility for pager explosions in Lebanon: Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-18
Israel's army claims to destroy Hezbollah command post in southern Lebanon, spokesperson says
Lebanon News
2024-12-18
Israel's army claims to destroy Hezbollah command post in southern Lebanon, spokesperson says
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-17
Israeli military strikes Hezbollah target in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-12-17
Israeli military strikes Hezbollah target in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-15
Israel's army claims military operations in South Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah infrastructure: Spokesperson
Lebanon News
2024-12-15
Israel's army claims military operations in South Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah infrastructure: Spokesperson
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Houthi missile strike prompts Israeli debate on broader retaliation: The details
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Houthi missile strike prompts Israeli debate on broader retaliation: The details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-22
Beirut's Basta remains in ruins: Residents await post-war relief amid delayed reconstruction efforts
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-22
Beirut's Basta remains in ruins: Residents await post-war relief amid delayed reconstruction efforts
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-22
Regional dynamics: Israel confronts growing security concerns in light of multi-front challenges
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-22
Regional dynamics: Israel confronts growing security concerns in light of multi-front challenges
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-21
Israel's defense system falters as Yemen missile attacks and regional tensions mount
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-21
Israel's defense system falters as Yemen missile attacks and regional tensions mount
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-22
LBCI sources: Israeli army releases abducted Lebanese citizen
Lebanon News
2024-12-22
LBCI sources: Israeli army releases abducted Lebanese citizen
0
World News
2024-12-17
German delegation to hold talks in Damascus Tuesday, foreign ministry says
World News
2024-12-17
German delegation to hold talks in Damascus Tuesday, foreign ministry says
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Houthi missile strike prompts Israeli debate on broader retaliation: The details
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Houthi missile strike prompts Israeli debate on broader retaliation: The details
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Inside Israel's 'booby-trapped pagers' operation: Mossad agents speak out in new report
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Inside Israel's 'booby-trapped pagers' operation: Mossad agents speak out in new report
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
0
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:19
Israel's army raises Israeli flag in southern Lebanon’s Tyre district
Lebanon News
05:19
Israel's army raises Israeli flag in southern Lebanon’s Tyre district
2
Lebanon News
07:36
Israeli army destroys homes in southern Lebanon’s Tyre district
Lebanon News
07:36
Israeli army destroys homes in southern Lebanon’s Tyre district
3
Lebanon News
06:21
PM Mikati vows comprehensive reconstruction plan for southern Lebanon, praises the army’s resilience
Lebanon News
06:21
PM Mikati vows comprehensive reconstruction plan for southern Lebanon, praises the army’s resilience
4
Lebanon News
10:24
Youssef al-Zein replaces Mohammad Afif as Hezbollah's media relations chief
Lebanon News
10:24
Youssef al-Zein replaces Mohammad Afif as Hezbollah's media relations chief
5
Lebanon News
11:34
Gebran Bassil reaffirms Shebaa Farms as Lebanese, urges Syrian recognition
Lebanon News
11:34
Gebran Bassil reaffirms Shebaa Farms as Lebanese, urges Syrian recognition
6
Lebanon News
04:08
Lebanese army commander and PM Mikati visit South Lebanon to assess military readiness
Lebanon News
04:08
Lebanese army commander and PM Mikati visit South Lebanon to assess military readiness
7
Lebanon News
05:06
Lebanon's PM Mikati emphasizes full implementation of Resolution 1701 during UNIFIL visit
Lebanon News
05:06
Lebanon's PM Mikati emphasizes full implementation of Resolution 1701 during UNIFIL visit
8
Lebanon News
04:22
MP Kassem Hachem tells LBCI: Efforts are underway to elect a president during the January 9 session
Lebanon News
04:22
MP Kassem Hachem tells LBCI: Efforts are underway to elect a president during the January 9 session
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More