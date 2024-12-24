News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
3
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
17
o
South
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Mass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
3
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
17
o
South
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Bethlehem's silent Christmas: A cry for peace in the Holy Land
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-24 | 12:45
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Bethlehem's silent Christmas: A cry for peace in the Holy Land
Report by Petra Abou Haidar, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
In Bethlehem, the city where the story of Christ began, a somber quiet replaces the usual festive cheer for the second consecutive year.
Known as the birthplace of Jesus Christ and home to the historic Church of the Nativity—one of the world's oldest churches built atop the grotto where Christ was born—the city finds itself subdued under the shadow of Israel's ongoing war on Gaza.
As with the previous year, traditional celebrations have been replaced by solemn religious rituals this Christmas. The streets lack the usual vibrant lights and joyful decorations, while festive music is notably absent.
Instead, hundreds of faithful gather at midnight in the Church of the Nativity for a special Christmas Mass led by Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem. Traveling from Jerusalem to join the faithful in Bethlehem, Pizzaballa expressed hope that this year's Christmas might mark the end of decades of suffering in Palestine.
Patriarch Pizzaballa delivered a heartfelt message during the Mass: "Everyone speaks of the Holy Land as a place of war, hatred, and division. But as Christians celebrating Christmas here in Bethlehem and Jerusalem, we want to tell the world that brotherhood among humans is possible. The purpose of Christmas is to work for unity among people because, on this day, we celebrate God being with us."
As prayers echo through the ancient church, the faithful cling to the hope that this Christmas will turn the page on the conflict in Palestine and usher in a new chapter filled with hope and renewal for a land and its people yearning for peace.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Bethlehem
Christmas
Peace
Holy Land
Next
Fate of Lebanese fighters in Syria uncertain: A legal and political process
Houthi missile strike prompts Israeli debate on broader retaliation: The details
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:51
Speaker Berri calls for unity and compassion in Christmas message to Lebanese
Lebanon News
05:51
Speaker Berri calls for unity and compassion in Christmas message to Lebanese
0
Middle East News
01:32
Christmas tree burned, prompts hundreds to protest in Syria’s capital
Middle East News
01:32
Christmas tree burned, prompts hundreds to protest in Syria’s capital
0
World News
00:09
Christmas market attack casts 'dark shadow': German President
World News
00:09
Christmas market attack casts 'dark shadow': German President
0
Middle East News
2024-12-23
Israel's Netanyahu says aims to 'dramatically change' region with new peace accords
Middle East News
2024-12-23
Israel's Netanyahu says aims to 'dramatically change' region with new peace accords
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Fate of Lebanese fighters in Syria uncertain: A legal and political process
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Fate of Lebanese fighters in Syria uncertain: A legal and political process
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-23
Houthi missile strike prompts Israeli debate on broader retaliation: The details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-23
Houthi missile strike prompts Israeli debate on broader retaliation: The details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-23
Inside Israel's 'booby-trapped pagers' operation: Mossad agents speak out in new report
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-23
Inside Israel's 'booby-trapped pagers' operation: Mossad agents speak out in new report
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-22
Beirut's Basta remains in ruins: Residents await post-war relief amid delayed reconstruction efforts
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-22
Beirut's Basta remains in ruins: Residents await post-war relief amid delayed reconstruction efforts
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Fate of Lebanese fighters in Syria uncertain: A legal and political process
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Fate of Lebanese fighters in Syria uncertain: A legal and political process
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-23
PM Mikati vows comprehensive reconstruction plan for southern Lebanon, praises the army’s resilience
Lebanon News
2024-12-23
PM Mikati vows comprehensive reconstruction plan for southern Lebanon, praises the army’s resilience
0
Middle East News
2024-09-21
Iran's supreme leader: Israel commits heinous crimes against children, not combatants
Middle East News
2024-09-21
Iran's supreme leader: Israel commits heinous crimes against children, not combatants
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Bethlehem's silent Christmas: A cry for peace in the Holy Land
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Bethlehem's silent Christmas: A cry for peace in the Holy Land
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
03:39
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Lebanon News
03:39
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
0
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:39
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Lebanon News
03:39
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
2
Lebanon News
00:44
Carlos Ghosn tells LBCI: Lebanon is my country; I am confident in its potential for reform
Lebanon News
00:44
Carlos Ghosn tells LBCI: Lebanon is my country; I am confident in its potential for reform
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Fate of Lebanese fighters in Syria uncertain: A legal and political process
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Fate of Lebanese fighters in Syria uncertain: A legal and political process
4
Lebanon News
05:51
Speaker Berri calls for unity and compassion in Christmas message to Lebanese
Lebanon News
05:51
Speaker Berri calls for unity and compassion in Christmas message to Lebanese
5
Middle East News
07:18
Erdogan meets Walid Joumblatt in Ankara (Images)
Middle East News
07:18
Erdogan meets Walid Joumblatt in Ankara (Images)
6
Lebanon News
07:11
MEA chairman Mohammad El Hout: Flights fully booked for the holiday season
Lebanon News
07:11
MEA chairman Mohammad El Hout: Flights fully booked for the holiday season
7
Middle East News
06:43
Ahmad Al Sharaa reaches agreement with Syrian faction leaders to integrate with Ministry of Defense
Middle East News
06:43
Ahmad Al Sharaa reaches agreement with Syrian faction leaders to integrate with Ministry of Defense
8
Middle East News
01:32
Christmas tree burned, prompts hundreds to protest in Syria’s capital
Middle East News
01:32
Christmas tree burned, prompts hundreds to protest in Syria’s capital
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More