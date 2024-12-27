Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



In Wadi al-Hujair, a monument commemorates the start of resistance against colonialism 104 years ago.



In the same valley, the memory of the July 2006 war endures, where Hezbollah ambushed the Israeli army in what became known as the "Merkava massacre."



On Dec. 26, 2024, the valley's landscape changed as Israeli forces advanced without resistance or deterrence.



Neither the ceasefire nor the monitoring committee tasked with enforcing it managed to prevent the Israeli army from advancing. Beginning at 5 a.m. Thursday, Israeli forces moved with significant strength from Taybeh, through Qantara, to the heart of the valley.



An LBCI team toured about one kilometer into the valley, documenting the destruction of several cafes, the bulldozing of lands and trees, and the construction of earth mounds.



In the valley, where Israel paved roads stretching hundreds of meters, occupying forces worked for 10 hours before withdrawing.



The Israeli incursion extended beyond the valley to the town of Qantara, advancing several hundred meters from the Taybeh side and causing damage to homes, cars, and agricultural lands.



Dozens of families fled when Israeli forces entered the town, though some returned later.



From Qantara, the team moved to Aadchit El Qsair. The crew encountered no one in the neighborhoods; only destruction remained. Reports indicate that the Israeli incursion also targeted the town from the Deir Seryan side.



On Thursday, Israeli forces withdrew following communication with the ceasefire monitoring Committee. However, security sources warn that the incursion may be a prelude to further advances into a valley that holds significant military and symbolic importance for Hezbollah.