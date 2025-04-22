News
Putin will not attend Pope's funeral: Kremlin
World News
22-04-2025 | 05:37
Putin will not attend Pope's funeral: Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose foreign travel is limited by an International Criminal Court arrest warrant, will not attend Pope Francis's funeral, the Kremlin said Tuesday.
"No. The president has no such plans," Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked if Putin, who is subject to the ICC warrant for the alleged forced deportation of children during Russia's offensive on Ukraine, would go to Saturday's funeral.
AFP
World News
Putin
Russia
Pope Francis
Funeral
Kremlin
Pope's coffin to be transferred to St Peter's Wednesday, funeral to take place Saturday: Vatican
Previous
