Israel plans extended stay in Lebanon, delays return of northern residents as border tensions rise

News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-29 | 13:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israel plans extended stay in Lebanon, delays return of northern residents as border tensions rise
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Israel plans extended stay in Lebanon, delays return of northern residents as border tensions rise

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

The Israeli government has approved a request from security agencies to extend the evacuation of residents from northern Israel, preventing their return to their towns for an additional three months until March due to ongoing security instability along the border with Lebanon.

This decision follows a report from the Israeli military, which claims it will intensify operations aimed at eliminating Hezbollah's weapon storage and tunnels. 

On Sunday morning, the Israeli army targeted the southern Lebanese town of Taybeh under the pretext that the engineering unit had discovered weapon sites, which the army subsequently destroyed.

In preparation for remaining beyond the agreed period in the initial ceasefire agreement, the Israeli army announced it is coordinating its actions with the current U.S. administration and will continue coordination with the incoming administration regarding its stay in Lebanon. 

The army cites further two primary reasons for its continued presence in Lebanon: the slow deployment of the Lebanese army in the region, contrary to previous agreements, and the abundance of Hezbollah's weapons and ammunition, which are increasingly being uncovered in the region amid the group's efforts to reassemble its military strength with Iranian assistance.

Furthermore, the statements on preparing for the return of residents have sparked heated debates among northern Israeli leaders and inhabitants.

In light of discrepancies between official statements and the realities on the ground, an Israeli report revealed concerns among security officials about the potential consequences of staying in Lebanon and escalating the security situation along both borders.

A report also mentioned that even if the army decides to withdraw, it will maintain forces at key points, constructing infrastructure around them and establishing new defensive areas to ensure the population's safety, as reported by the "Israel Hayom" newspaper. 

The Lebanese front has once again become a focal point, while on the Syrian front, the army is working to build fortifications and infrastructure to ensure its continued control over Mount Hermon and deep into Syria. 

At the same time, a group of officers and soldiers stationed in Syria expressed concerns about potential attacks from various groups hostile to Israel.
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Lebanon

Israel

Border

Tension

Hezbollah

Syria

Lebanese Army

United States

LBCI Next
Syrians attacked in Tripoli: Suspicion sparks mob justice - The details
Israel's regional strategy: Lebanon border reinforcements and Yemen offensive
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-06

Israel says struck Hezbollah 'smuggling route' on Syria-Lebanon border

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-30

Israeli military says struck Hezbollah on Syria-Lebanon border

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-27

Israel claims attack on infrastructure used for weapon transfer on Syria-Lebanon border: Army spokesperson 

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-07

Golan Heights tension: Israel breaches Syrian border to create buffer zone, reinforces troops

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:54

Syrians attacked in Tripoli: Suspicion sparks mob justice - The details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-28

Israel's regional strategy: Lebanon border reinforcements and Yemen offensive

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-28

Shebaa Farms: The disputed land at the crossroads of Lebanon, Syria, and Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-28

Inside Syria's Captagon empire: Syrian regime's survival through Captagon trade and its regional impact

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Israel plans extended stay in Lebanon, delays return of northern residents as border tensions rise

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:18

Israel's army conducts major demolition operation in Meiss El Jabal, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:47

Israel's violations in south Lebanon raise concerns over prolonged military presence: LBCI correspondent Amal Shehadeh reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Murex d'Or 2024 red carpet sparks excitement for star-studded ceremony

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:20

UNIFIL: Israel informs peacekeepers of safety risks in south Lebanon's Taybeh, patrols to steer clear

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:48

LF leader Geagea says ceasefire enforcement is the government's responsibility, calls for full implementation of Resolution 1701

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:54

Syrians attacked in Tripoli: Suspicion sparks mob justice - The details

LBCI
World News
05:17

Plane crash kills at least 167 in 'worst' airline disaster in South Korea

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:47

Israel's violations in south Lebanon raise concerns over prolonged military presence: LBCI correspondent Amal Shehadeh reports

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Israel plans extended stay in Lebanon, delays return of northern residents as border tensions rise

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:58

Partial road collapse cuts off connection between Lebanon's Nabatieh and Nabatieh al-Fawqa (Pictures)

LBCI
Middle East News
08:06

Ismail Haniyeh assassination: New details emerge in Israeli report

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More