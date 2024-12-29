Israel plans extended stay in Lebanon, delays return of northern residents as border tensions rise

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



The Israeli government has approved a request from security agencies to extend the evacuation of residents from northern Israel, preventing their return to their towns for an additional three months until March due to ongoing security instability along the border with Lebanon.



This decision follows a report from the Israeli military, which claims it will intensify operations aimed at eliminating Hezbollah's weapon storage and tunnels.



On Sunday morning, the Israeli army targeted the southern Lebanese town of Taybeh under the pretext that the engineering unit had discovered weapon sites, which the army subsequently destroyed.



In preparation for remaining beyond the agreed period in the initial ceasefire agreement, the Israeli army announced it is coordinating its actions with the current U.S. administration and will continue coordination with the incoming administration regarding its stay in Lebanon.



The army cites further two primary reasons for its continued presence in Lebanon: the slow deployment of the Lebanese army in the region, contrary to previous agreements, and the abundance of Hezbollah's weapons and ammunition, which are increasingly being uncovered in the region amid the group's efforts to reassemble its military strength with Iranian assistance.



Furthermore, the statements on preparing for the return of residents have sparked heated debates among northern Israeli leaders and inhabitants.



In light of discrepancies between official statements and the realities on the ground, an Israeli report revealed concerns among security officials about the potential consequences of staying in Lebanon and escalating the security situation along both borders.



A report also mentioned that even if the army decides to withdraw, it will maintain forces at key points, constructing infrastructure around them and establishing new defensive areas to ensure the population's safety, as reported by the "Israel Hayom" newspaper.



The Lebanese front has once again become a focal point, while on the Syrian front, the army is working to build fortifications and infrastructure to ensure its continued control over Mount Hermon and deep into Syria.



At the same time, a group of officers and soldiers stationed in Syria expressed concerns about potential attacks from various groups hostile to Israel.