Proposals for expanded buffer zone: Israel's withdrawal from South Lebanon stirs controversy

News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-02 | 12:51
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Proposals for expanded buffer zone: Israel&#39;s withdrawal from South Lebanon stirs controversy
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Proposals for expanded buffer zone: Israel's withdrawal from South Lebanon stirs controversy

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

As the Israeli army prepares to withdraw from the western sector of South Lebanon—an area parallel to Ras Naqoura, Shlomi, Hanita, and settlements under the Ma'ale Yosef Regional Council extending to Nahariyya—town mayors and residents have launched a broad campaign demanding a delay in the pullout until a buffer zone is established.  

Shlomi Council President revealed that Northern Command Chief Ori Gordin presented a map outlining plans for a security perimeter similar to the one implemented by the Israeli army in Syria. 

The military has disclosed that it is racing against time to create an open zone free of what it calls "vegetation cover," clearing vast areas within Lebanese territory, including orchards, fields, natural forests, and even grazing lands. Israel claims these areas serve as hideouts for Hezbollah's activities.  

According to the army's plans, modeled after its actions in Gaza, an eight-kilometer-wide security zone will be established in Lebanon, utterly devoid of cover, to allow for surveillance, monitoring, and swift responses when necessary.  

Several proposals have surfaced amid growing calls for a buffer zone, including one by Yaakov Betelson, former head of the Ari'el settlement and a researcher. His proposal, presented to security and military officials, involves evacuating Lebanese residents from several villages and extending the current border line up to 45 kilometers into Lebanese territory. 

Such a measure would make it nearly impossible for rockets to be launched toward northern Israeli towns, including Haifa. Betelson's plan, like other expansionist Zionist proposals, echoes the movement's historic ambitions tied to territorial claims predating the Balfour Declaration. 

However, it remains just a suggestion at this stage.  

On the ground, the Israeli army continues to intensify its operations in Lebanon. It recently announced that its latest actions in the South and the Bekaa Valley resulted in the destruction of an SA-22 air defense missile system.  

As the arrival of the U.S. envoy in Beirut looms to discuss the phases of the ceasefire, Israel has been conducting operations targeting areas even beyond those it reached during its Northern Arrows operation.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Proposals

Expansion

Buffer Zone

Israel

Withdrawal

South Lebanon

Controversy

LBCI Next
From observation posts to occupation: Israel's plans along the Lebanese border
Devastation in South Lebanon: Religious and historical sites damaged amid war
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-23

UNIFIL calls for expedited Israeli withdrawal, full LAF deployment in south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-11

UNIFIL enters Khiam, South Lebanon, to verify the accuracy of Israeli troops' withdrawal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-29

60-Day withdrawal countdown: Israeli forces continue to engage in South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-10

Israel's Chief of Staff approves expansion of ground operation in South Lebanon: Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Damage from Israel's aggression in 2024 vs. 2006: Lebanon's housing recovery faces major setbacks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

From observation posts to occupation: Israel's plans along the Lebanese border

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-01

Devastation in South Lebanon: Religious and historical sites damaged amid war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-01

Israeli army plans to reinforce border with Lebanon, prepares for withdrawal from Western sector

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

Cairo talks end in stalemate: Israel's assessment of the situation in Lebanon and Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-09

Canada commits $15 million in humanitarian aid for Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-24

Ground invasion expands: Israeli forces rig homes in Khiam, Lebanese Army post targeted

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-26

Drone targets motorcycle on al-Qasr-Hermel road

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:05

Samir Geagea responds to Sheikh Naim Qassem: "You are the state; take the appropriate stance"

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:39

Israeli vehicles enter Beit Lif in South Lebanon for the first time: LBCI reports (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

Proposals for expanded buffer zone: Israel's withdrawal from South Lebanon stirs controversy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Damage from Israel's aggression in 2024 vs. 2006: Lebanon's housing recovery faces major setbacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:53

Israeli drones fly at low altitude over Beirut and southern suburbs

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

From observation posts to occupation: Israel's plans along the Lebanese border

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:42

Israeli army conducts incursion and sweep operation in Beit Lif, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:47

Israeli army targets Hezbollah rocket launchers in South Lebanon: Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More