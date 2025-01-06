Diplomatic efforts intensify as Lebanon awaits presidential election outcome

News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-06 | 12:55
High views
Diplomatic efforts intensify as Lebanon awaits presidential election outcome
Diplomatic efforts intensify as Lebanon awaits presidential election outcome

Report by Joe Farchakh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
 
“Until yesterday, Joseph Aoun had 12 votes from our bloc and the Socialist bloc. After the Saudi envoy’s visit, the situation changed,” MP Nabil Badr said, reflecting the shifting dynamics ahead of Lebanon’s crucial presidential election session Thursday.

The political scene remains uncertain as the majority of parliamentary blocs have yet to take a definitive stance.

However, visits from international envoys indicate significant backing for Army Commander General Joseph Aoun.

Domestically, meetings—both public and behind the scenes—continue in an effort to reach consensus on a presidential candidate.

One such meeting, held Monday at MP Nabil Badr’s office, included members of the National Accord Bloc, the Moderation Bloc, the New Lebanon Bloc, the Independent Consultative Gathering and MP Bilal Al-Hashimi. While the attendees did not finalize their choice of candidate, they expressed a unified approach. One participant stated, “If there is consensus on the army commander, we will proceed with his nomination.”

Visits from international envoys, including U.S. Senior Advisor Amos Hochstein and French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian—expected in Beirut on Tuesday—indicate significant backing for Army Commander General Joseph Aoun.

Meanwhile, sources told LBCI that a Sunni independent MP, previously supportive of a declared candidate, has shifted his position, citing an unwillingness to oppose Saudi Arabia’s preference for Aoun.

Despite these developments, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri reiterated his opposition to amending the constitution, which would be required for Gen. Aoun’s candidacy because of his military position.

This raises a critical question: Can a president be elected without full Shiite political backing?

As Lebanon’s parliament prepares for Thursday’s decisive session, the nation waits to see whether a new president will be elected or if the political vacuum will persist.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

efforts

intensify

Lebanon

awaits

presidential

election

outcome

