Lebanon's ceasefire and the fate of Palestinian arms: Can Lebanon reclaim control over armed camps?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-14 | 13:04
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Lebanon's ceasefire and the fate of Palestinian arms: Can Lebanon reclaim control over armed camps?
Report by Yazbek Wehbe, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
In 1948, following the Nakba, thousands of Palestinians sought refuge in Lebanon, setting up temporary tents primarily around Tyre and Sidon, believing their return was a matter of days or weeks.
However, their hopes were dashed, and a second wave of displacement followed Israel's occupation of the West Bank in 1967. This influx led to the expansion of camps to Beirut, northern Lebanon, and the Bekaa Valley.
The 1969 Cairo Agreement granted Palestinians the right to bear arms and launch military operations from southern Lebanon into occupied Palestine to liberate their land, marking the first significant blow to Lebanese sovereignty.
Over time, Palestinian factions extended their influence, moving their arms into urban areas and clashing with the Lebanese Army, eventually contributing to the outbreak of Lebanon's civil war, ignited by the infamous Ain El Remmaneh bus incident.
During the war, various Palestinian factions aligned with different Arab states, receiving funding and sometimes weapons, turning Lebanon into a battleground for regional conflicts.
Arms proliferated across the 13 Palestinian camps scattered throughout the country: Rachidiyeh, El-Buss, and Borj El Chmali in Tyre; Ain al-Hilweh and Miyeh w Miyeh in Sidon; Sabra, Shatila, Borj El Brajneh, and Mar Elias in Beirut; Tel al-Zaatar and Dbayeh in Mount Lebanon; Beddaoui and Nahr Al-Bared in the north; and Al-Jalil in Baalbek.
In 1982, after seven years of war, thousands of armed Palestinians left Lebanon, yet some remained in camps and military outposts.
Recently, the Lebanese Army reclaimed six Palestinian military outposts, reigniting the discussion about disarming the camps—an issue raised during the 2006 National Dialogue sessions.
Currently, some camps, particularly Ain al-Hilweh, Miyeh w Miyeh, Rachidiyeh, and Shatila are plagued by the widespread presence of arms, ranging from light and medium weaponry to small mortars. These weapons are often used in internal clashes, which result in casualties and destabilizing the already fragile situation.
With the recent ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel stipulating that arms must be confined to legitimate state forces, the Lebanese authorities face mounting pressure to act decisively.
Therefore, it is imperative for the government to demand that all Palestinian factions surrender their weapons promptly, ensuring stability and sovereignty in the long term.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Ceasefire
Palestinian
Arms
Control
Armed
Camps
Next
From designation to government formation: President Aoun, Berri, and Salam discuss next phase
Devastation in South Lebanon's Chamaa and Tayr Harfa: The aftermath of Israel's war
Previous
