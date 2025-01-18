News
A technocratic vision: Will PM-designate Nawaf Salam follow in his late uncle Saeb Salam's footsteps?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-18
A technocratic vision: Will PM-designate Nawaf Salam follow in his late uncle Saeb Salam's footsteps?
Report by Yazbek Wehbe, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
The Lebanese people experienced two positive shocks within five days with General Joseph Aoun's election as president and Dr. Nawaf Salam's appointment to form a government.
However, the third shock should be sustained by establishing a government that leaves a lasting impression through its ministers, expertise, and good reputations.
As political negotiations intensify over ministerial quotas and demands, many wonder if Salam will repeat the approach of his late uncle, former Prime Minister Saeb Salam in late 1970.
During the early days of President Suleiman Frangieh's term, Saeb Salam formed a technocratic government composed mainly of young people from the American University of Beirut (AUB), including professors.
The parallels between then and now are striking. Saeb Salam's "youth government," as it was called, emerged in the wake of an economic crisis epitomized by the collapse of Intra Bank. The country was also influenced by Europe's student movements, which spurred societal change.
After failed attempts to form a political government, a national unity government, and then a government of political leaders, Saeb Salam surprised everyone by creating a youthful, technocratic government that excluded MPs.
Dubbed the "Revolution from Above," the government sought to reform governance practices and preempt a popular uprising. Deputy Prime Minister Ghassan Tueni described it as a "government of the unknowns," given the newness of its ministers to politics.
Despite initial resistance from parliament, which viewed the cabinet as bypassing democratic norms, it won confidence with 76 votes out of 99. Ministers such as Ghassan Tueni, Elias Saba, Emile Bitar, Henry Eddé, and Hassan Musharrafieh made their mark with integrity and impactful reforms.
Today, Lebanon needs a similar government whose ministers prioritize the country's welfare over their personal or political interests.
This government faced significant challenges, including monopolistic practices and rising prices, leading to confrontations with business interests. Four ministers resigned, but replacements were appointed, and the cabinet endured until the 1972 parliamentary elections.
Now, Lebanon urgently needs a similar youth-driven government, one responsive to the demands of the October 2019 revolution and capable of pulling the country out of its economic collapse. Success requires ministers to prioritize national recovery over sectarian or political interests, pursuing ambitious projects and carefully crafted reforms.
The grievances of the early 1970s mirror those of today, albeit in a more severe crisis. Without a reform-oriented government backed by parliamentary collaboration, Lebanon risks falling short of both its citizens' aspirations and international expectations.
