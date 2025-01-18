Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Following Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam's visit to Baabda Palace on Friday after completing non-binding parliamentary consultations, the weekend passed without significant movement on cabinet formation.



President Joseph Aoun continued his meetings and awaited the Prime Minister-designate's return with updates on his ongoing discussions, particularly with the Amal Movement and Hezbollah.



Political parties remain optimistic about the government's formation.



Sources close to the Amal-Hezbollah duo indicate that the two groups will likely participate in the new cabinet. Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri's remarks underscored this optimism, shared by visitors, who expressed satisfaction with his meeting with Salam.



Berri reaffirmed, "No one can isolate us; no one can isolate Hezbollah."



However, progress hinges on negotiations over ministerial portfolios and candidate selections. Berri reportedly plans to review proposed Shiite nominees with Salam, prioritizing competence in the selection process.



Both President Aoun and Salam are pushing for the government to be finalized as quickly as possible, aiming for completion by January 26, which marks the 60-day deadline for the ceasefire agreement.



The anticipated government will be a 'charter' government, ensuring representation across all sectarian components while maintaining fair proportionality. It is expected to consist of 24 ministers, avoiding contentious figures or current MPs, noting that its ministers will be specialists.



The cabinet will emphasize expertise and expand women's participation, introducing new faces and talents into the political sphere.



International pressure is mounting for the swift formation of a government capable of implementing reforms and attracting foreign aid for Lebanon's reconstruction.



As President Aoun stated, "We are at a critical juncture. Either we seize the opportunities before us or risk heading toward an undesirable future. We must help ourselves to receive support from others."