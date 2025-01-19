News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
9
o
North
16
o
South
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Alakat Khassa
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
9
o
North
16
o
South
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Massive captagon bust in Lebanon targets Syria-linked traffickers — The details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-19 | 13:15
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Massive captagon bust in Lebanon targets Syria-linked traffickers — The details
Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
The Lebanese Army Intelligence Directorate conducted a major operation targeting captagon trade in the Bekaa region’s Yammoune. Photos released show 239 bags containing 50 million captagon pills, which were being prepared for export to a Gulf country.
The directorate acted on intelligence about a warehouse owned by two Syrian traffickers, Amer al-Sheikh and Abu Khaled al-Absi, in Yammoune.
The raid uncovered 8.5 tons of captagon, valued at approximately $2 billion, along with quantities of cannabis and machinery used in drug manufacturing.
The shipment reportedly originated in Syria after the collapse of the Assad regime through smuggling routes, with production allegedly backed by regime officials. The drugs were transported to Lebanon for storage and repackaging before being smuggled to their final destinations.
The two traffickers are notorious figures in the drug trade. Amer al-Sheikh is regarded as one of the most dangerous and influential drug traffickers in the Middle East, with strong security ties in Syria and other countries.
He holds forged passports and is a key figure in captagon production, with Gulf countries as his primary market. Security reports also link him to a February 2024 case involving the smuggling of one ton of cocaine through a Syrian port, part of which reached Lebanon. Al-Sheikh is reportedly connected to a vast network of Syrian and Lebanese partners, some of whom are in custody.
Walid al-Absi, also known as Abu Khaled Hassan al-Absi, is another prominent captagon trafficker, heavily involved in smuggling operations between Syria, Turkey, and Gulf nations.
This is not the first time the Lebanese Army Intelligence has intercepted large captagon shipments. The Assad regime and its Fourth Division, along with their collaborators, have turned Lebanon into a key transit hub for smuggling to Gulf countries.
In a previous operation, intelligence forces thwarted an attempt to conceal massive quantities of captagon in hollowed-out pipes intended for export.
In addition to targeting manufacturing and storage operations, the army continues to combat local distribution networks. In a recent operation, it arrested a gang in Nahr el-Mot after they opened fire on an army patrol.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Captagon
Syria
Traffickers
Lebanese Army
Gulf
Next
Gaza ceasefire kicks off as Hamas and Israel begin long-awaited prisoner swap
Fragile negotiations: Details emerge on Gaza ceasefire deal and prisoner exchange between Israel and Hamas
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-21
Fall of Syria's regime clears path for Lebanese army to reclaim Palestinian faction-held sites in Lebanon: The details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-21
Fall of Syria's regime clears path for Lebanese army to reclaim Palestinian faction-held sites in Lebanon: The details
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-18
Nawaf Salam meets Guterres: Discuss Syrian refugees' safe return and UN support for Lebanon's government
Lebanon News
2025-01-18
Nawaf Salam meets Guterres: Discuss Syrian refugees' safe return and UN support for Lebanon's government
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-17
LBCI sources: Lebanese Army intensifies measures to curb fuel smuggling to Syria
Lebanon News
2025-01-17
LBCI sources: Lebanese Army intensifies measures to curb fuel smuggling to Syria
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-17
Syrian Interior Ministry foils weapon smuggling attempt to Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-17
Syrian Interior Ministry foils weapon smuggling attempt to Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
Pressure builds in Israel for phase two of Gaza deal on ceasefire’s first day: Key developments
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
Pressure builds in Israel for phase two of Gaza deal on ceasefire’s first day: Key developments
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Gaza ceasefire kicks off as Hamas and Israel begin long-awaited prisoner swap
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Gaza ceasefire kicks off as Hamas and Israel begin long-awaited prisoner swap
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-18
Fragile negotiations: Details emerge on Gaza ceasefire deal and prisoner exchange between Israel and Hamas
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-18
Fragile negotiations: Details emerge on Gaza ceasefire deal and prisoner exchange between Israel and Hamas
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-18
Expertise in new cabinet: Lebanon's government to be formed before January 26
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-18
Expertise in new cabinet: Lebanon's government to be formed before January 26
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-11-09
Saudi-led coalition says two members of its forces killed in Yemen
Middle East News
2024-11-09
Saudi-led coalition says two members of its forces killed in Yemen
0
World News
2024-11-06
UK's Starmer congratulates Trump on 'historic election victory'
World News
2024-11-06
UK's Starmer congratulates Trump on 'historic election victory'
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-17
Lebanese Internal Security Forces warn against using Israeli-developed WAZE App
Lebanon News
2024-12-17
Lebanese Internal Security Forces warn against using Israeli-developed WAZE App
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-10
Following Joseph Aoun's election as Lebanon's president, what’s next?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-10
Following Joseph Aoun's election as Lebanon's president, what’s next?
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-16
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-16
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Massive captagon bust in Lebanon targets Syria-linked traffickers — The details
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Massive captagon bust in Lebanon targets Syria-linked traffickers — The details
2
World News
11:55
President Joe Biden says Lebanon sees new president supporting sovereignty
World News
11:55
President Joe Biden says Lebanon sees new president supporting sovereignty
3
Lebanon News
05:22
Lebanese army says soldier injured in landmine explosion near Qousaya, Zahle
Lebanon News
05:22
Lebanese army says soldier injured in landmine explosion near Qousaya, Zahle
4
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:20
Hamas official says three Israeli women hostages handed over to Red Cross in Gaza: AFP
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:20
Hamas official says three Israeli women hostages handed over to Red Cross in Gaza: AFP
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:14
Handover of hostages to ICRC begins, Hamas official tells Reuters
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:14
Handover of hostages to ICRC begins, Hamas official tells Reuters
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:53
Gaza health ministry says war death toll at 46,913
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:53
Gaza health ministry says war death toll at 46,913
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:06
Israeli military says three Gaza hostages crossed into Israel
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:06
Israeli military says three Gaza hostages crossed into Israel
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:12
Thousands of displaced Gazans return to their homes as ceasefire begins: AFP journalists
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:12
Thousands of displaced Gazans return to their homes as ceasefire begins: AFP journalists
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More