Pressure builds in Israel for phase two of Gaza deal on ceasefire’s first day: Key developments

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu maintained his threats against Gaza and the possibility of resuming fighting if Hamas does not uphold the terms of the deal, even hours before the ceasefire took effect.



Meanwhile, Israel received three female hostages.



Despite Israeli attempts to dampen Palestinian celebrations over the release of 95 prisoners from Israeli jails to Gaza and the West Bank, festivities filled the streets.



Simultaneously, there has been widespread public demand in Israel to immediately begin negotiations for the second phase of the deal rather than waiting until the third week.



In Israel, political maneuvering has already begun over how to maintain the cohesion of Netanyahu's government. National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir followed through on his threat to resign, leaving Netanyahu at a crossroads.



He must now contend with the possibility of Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich also resigning if Israel does not return to fighting in Gaza after the first phase of the deal, as Netanyahu reportedly promised him.



Adding to the pressure are calls from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to end the war in Gaza and on other fronts.



Some ministers in Netanyahu's government, however, have voiced support for continuing the war until its objectives are achieved, including the destruction of Hamas.



On the ground in Israel, preparations have begun for the release of four Israeli female soldiers after the first week of the deal.



For seven weeks, Israel is expected to remain on edge, similar to Sunday morning, when the handover of the names of three female hostages was delayed.



According to multiple security and political officials, several obstacles are expected to arise. They have not ruled out the possibility of Hamas engaging in psychological warfare by exploiting Israel's sensitivity to each captive.



This could include the potential return of dozens of bodies in coffins—captives who were alive before the policies of the Netanyahu government delayed the deal's implementation for months.



Officials have noted that the original terms of the deal were more favorable to Israel in several respects than the deal that began Sunday. Netanyahu, however, has not publicly acknowledged this.