Report by Yazbek Wehbe, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



The government led by Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam under President Joseph Aoun's tenure is expected to break away from traditional norms in both structure and composition.



Salam envisions a government that delivers a positive shock, with ministers distinguished by their expertise rather than political affiliations and selected for their sharp acumen and impressive track records.



Salam remains in a phase of consultations, engaging in discussions with various stakeholders while keeping Lebanon's constitution at the forefront. He has not made any promises, preferring to gather opinions before refining his vision for the new cabinet.



As the formation process faces considerable political bargaining, Salam provided President Aoun with an update on Monday evening, confirming ongoing negotiations with various political factions.



According to LBCI sources, some progress has been made in talks with the Amal Movement and Hezbollah, but key disagreements persist, particularly concerning voting mechanisms within cabinet sessions and the principle of consensus.



One of the contentious issues is the potential retention of the Finance Ministry by the Amal-Hezbollah duo, which has drawn objections from several political forces.



Change MPs, who consider themselves core supporters of the President, firmly oppose the exclusive allocation of any ministry to a specific sect or political group.



Additionally, the provided information suggests that Christian parties have raised concerns over the quotas and the continued control of the Finance Ministry by Amal and Hezbollah.



Many parliamentary blocs remain unaccustomed to Salam's approach, which aims to usher in a new era of governance that reflects changing local and regional dynamics. His commitment to a uniform approach in dealing with all political factions, without bias or favoritism, signals a departure from past practices, setting the stage for a government formed on the basis of merit and national interest.