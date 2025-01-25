News
Israel seeks 30-day extension for military presence in Lebanon: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
25-01-2025 | 12:57
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Israel seeks 30-day extension for military presence in Lebanon: Here are the details
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
Israel has justified its decision to delay the full withdrawal of its forces from southern Lebanon beyond the 60-day ceasefire deadline, claiming it aligns with the terms of the agreement.
According to Israeli claims, the agreement stipulates that their withdrawal is contingent on the complete deployment of the Lebanese army in the south and the retreat of Hezbollah forces beyond the Litani River.
In an effort to solidify its position, Israel has been engaged in ongoing talks with Washington, which continued late into Saturday and are expected to persist through Sunday.
Israel is seeking to extend its military presence in Lebanon by an additional 30 days, while Washington prefers a shorter, clearly defined timeframe.
Israel argues that a full withdrawal without establishing a buffer zone would allow Hezbollah to regain strength and presence. Washington, however, favors adhering to the agreement, which does not include provisions for a buffer zone.
Israel has also proposed positioning its forces along the Blue Line, though Washington has yet to take a definitive stance on this matter.
While following political directives to maintain its presence in the eastern sector of southern Lebanon, the Israeli army is preparing for potential security escalations.
Despite expectations that Washington and the ceasefire monitoring committee will reach an agreement with Lebanon to extend the Israeli withdrawal timeline, the Lebanese army is ramping up its deployment to cover all areas previously occupied by Israeli forces.
The Lebanese army, meanwhile, has intensified its deployment in areas previously occupied by Israeli forces and is working to expand its presence across all locations where Israeli troops remain.
In parallel, Israel's military has issued orders to its northern units to strengthen their positions along the border, citing the possibility of a Hezbollah response to the delayed withdrawal.
The Israeli army is also preparing for the potential return of Lebanese residents to villages in the central and eastern sectors starting Sunday morning.
Additionally, the military has drawn up operational plans in case the ceasefire collapses, anticipating several days of intensified combat if hostilities resume.
