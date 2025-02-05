News
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
16
o
South
14
o
Trump’s controversial Gaza plan: relocating Palestinians and reshaping the Middle East — Key takeaways
News Bulletin Reports
05-02-2025 | 12:47
High views
Trump’s controversial Gaza plan: relocating Palestinians and reshaping the Middle East — Key takeaways
Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
A solution has finally emerged for the suffering of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in Gaza: relocation. This proposal was put forward by U.S. President Donald Trump after a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Trump, who suggested that Gaza is uninhabitable, expressed confusion as to why Palestinians would want to return to the territory, considering its dire condition.
Gaza, which Israel turned into a war zone after October 7, the day Hamas launched the "Al-Aqsa Flood" operation, has become a focal point of the proposal. Trump's plan outlines the relocation of nearly two million people to Egypt, Jordan, and other unspecified countries, even if those countries are opposed to the idea.
Trump assured that the Gazans would live in "beautiful" places, though he noted that the U.S. would not bear the costs. He suggested that wealthy nations would need to foot the bill.
Following a discussion in which Netanyahu appeared content with Trump's proposal, the two leaders held a formal press conference.
Trump further elaborated on his plan, explaining that it would involve clearing out Gaza's population, relocating them to new areas, and taking control of the land once they left.
While Netanyahu expressed gratitude for Trump's support, his remarks were notably brief in comparison to the U.S. president's extended presentation. Netanyahu praised Trump as "the greatest friend Israel has ever had."
In addition to the Gaza proposal, Trump also discussed other issues, such as Iran.
As always, Trump reiterated his stance that Iran should not be allowed to possess nuclear weapons. However, this time, he made it clear that he sought an agreement with Iran.
The conversation then shifted to Saudi Arabia. Trump stated that the normalization of relations between Riyadh and Tel Aviv is "very close."
At the time, it was still past midnight in Saudi Arabia, prompting an immediate response from Riyadh.
In a statement, Saudi officials said that until there is an independent Palestinian state, there will be no diplomatic relations with Israel.
From this meeting, several key takeaways emerge: First, Trump continues to position himself as the ultimate decision-maker in the region. Second, the U.S. is raising the stakes in its diplomatic negotiations, akin to its approach with Panama, Mexico, Canada, and China, where it imposed tariffs and made threats to get favorable terms.
The broader takeaway is that the Middle East is being reshaped anew 109 years after the Sykes–Picot Agreement.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
Palestinians
Relocation
United States
Donald Trump
Israel
Benjamin Netanyahu
Saudi Arabia
Iran
