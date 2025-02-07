Report by Yazbek Wehbe, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



The new U.S. administration urged Lebanon to ensure that Hezbollah has no representation in the next government, presenting a significant challenge for the group.



Since 2005, Hezbollah has participated in successive Lebanese cabinets, either directly or indirectly.



The latest American stance puts Lebanon in a difficult position, weighing the consequences of Hezbollah's presence in the government against potential political, economic, and military repercussions.



Hezbollah MP Ali Fayyad dismissed the U.S. position as a political maneuver to influence domestic affairs.



Speaking to LBCI, Fayyad questioned the utility of such statements, arguing that the government will not include party-affiliated ministers. He accused the U.S. of acting on behalf of Israel and violating its supposed supervisory role over the implementation of Resolution 1701.



He further claimed that Washington's pressure on internal affairs disrupts Lebanon's delicate political and social balance, pushing the country toward either collapse or conflict.



Multiple interpretations of the American stance on the government's formation translate as part of a broader Israeli effort to isolate Hezbollah militarily and politically, citing concerns over the group's growing influence—both in government and in rebuilding its military capabilities.



The U.S. message was reportedly conveyed from the Presidential Palace, with Washington signaling its intent to monitor the government's composition and performance.



According to the message, the priority is to prevent Hezbollah-linked individuals from holding ministerial positions and ensure the cabinet remains free of figures tied to corruption.



This message is expected to reach Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam.



According to sources, this could accelerate the decision on the identity of the fifth Shiite minister, with speculation that the candidate may be a former minister.