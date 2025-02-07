A Hezbollah-free government: Lebanon caught between US demands and Hezbollah's political presence

News Bulletin Reports
07-02-2025 | 12:50
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
A Hezbollah-free government: Lebanon caught between US demands and Hezbollah&#39;s political presence
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
A Hezbollah-free government: Lebanon caught between US demands and Hezbollah's political presence

Report by Yazbek Wehbe, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi  

The new U.S. administration urged Lebanon to ensure that Hezbollah has no representation in the next government, presenting a significant challenge for the group. 

Since 2005, Hezbollah has participated in successive Lebanese cabinets, either directly or indirectly. 

The latest American stance puts Lebanon in a difficult position, weighing the consequences of Hezbollah's presence in the government against potential political, economic, and military repercussions.  

Hezbollah MP Ali Fayyad dismissed the U.S. position as a political maneuver to influence domestic affairs. 

Speaking to LBCI, Fayyad questioned the utility of such statements, arguing that the government will not include party-affiliated ministers. He accused the U.S. of acting on behalf of Israel and violating its supposed supervisory role over the implementation of Resolution 1701. 

He further claimed that Washington's pressure on internal affairs disrupts Lebanon's delicate political and social balance, pushing the country toward either collapse or conflict.  

Multiple interpretations of the American stance on the government's formation translate as part of a broader Israeli effort to isolate Hezbollah militarily and politically, citing concerns over the group's growing influence—both in government and in rebuilding its military capabilities.  

The U.S. message was reportedly conveyed from the Presidential Palace, with Washington signaling its intent to monitor the government's composition and performance. 

According to the message, the priority is to prevent Hezbollah-linked individuals from holding ministerial positions and ensure the cabinet remains free of figures tied to corruption.  

This message is expected to reach Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam. 

According to sources, this could accelerate the decision on the identity of the fifth Shiite minister, with speculation that the candidate may be a former minister.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Hezbollah

Free

Government

Lebanon

US

Demands

Political

Presence

LBCI Next
Possible troop presence beyond deadline: Israel plans intensified strikes on Lebanon ahead of withdrawal
Saad Hariri's political comeback: A return to the spotlight or a role behind the scenes?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-24

Gantz: Lebanese government gives Hezbollah a 'free hand,' time to strike its assets

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-31

Lebanon's political tug-of-war: Hezbollah's role under US scrutiny

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-06

US envoy to warn Lebanon over Hezbollah's influence in government

LBCI
World News
2024-12-12

Pentagon chief demands 'close consultation' between Israel and US on Syria

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Possible troop presence beyond deadline: Israel plans intensified strikes on Lebanon ahead of withdrawal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-06

Saad Hariri's political comeback: A return to the spotlight or a role behind the scenes?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-06

Missing Mossad agent's story brought to light: Will Netanyahu address Israeli disappearances in Lebanon during US-Lebanon talks?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-06

US delegation's agenda in Beirut: Key talks on ceasefire, border disputes, and prisoner exchange

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:01

France expresses full confidence in Lebanon's ability to form inclusive government

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

A Hezbollah-free government: Lebanon caught between US demands and Hezbollah's political presence

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:47

Latest developments on clashes between Lebanese clans and HTS on Syrian-Lebanese border

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-06

Clashes on Syrian-Lebanese border trigger hostage standoff

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-21

PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:06

US envoy Morgan Ortagus affirms Hezbollah should remain defeated, disarmed, and out of government— Key takeaways from press conference

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:56

Lebanon's presidency clarifies stance on US envoy Morgan Ortagus' remarks

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:14

Lebanon's President Aoun meets US envoy Morgan Ortagus, says Israeli attacks must stop

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:12

Israeli airstrikes hit multiple areas in Lebanon: The details

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:54

Three killed, ten injured in ongoing clashes on Lebanese-Syrian border

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:52

Protesters gather at Beirut Airport entrance over US envoy Ortagus' remarks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

A Hezbollah-free government: Lebanon caught between US demands and Hezbollah's political presence

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:36

US envoy Morgan Ortagus arrives at Baabda Palace to meet Lebanon's president

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More