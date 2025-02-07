News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
10
o
Bekaa
4
o
Keserwan
11
o
Metn
11
o
Mount Lebanon
5
o
North
11
o
South
11
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
10
o
Bekaa
4
o
Keserwan
11
o
Metn
11
o
Mount Lebanon
5
o
North
11
o
South
11
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
A Hezbollah-free government: Lebanon caught between US demands and Hezbollah's political presence
News Bulletin Reports
07-02-2025 | 12:50
High views
Share
Share
2
min
A Hezbollah-free government: Lebanon caught between US demands and Hezbollah's political presence
Report by Yazbek Wehbe, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
The new U.S. administration urged Lebanon to ensure that Hezbollah has no representation in the next government, presenting a significant challenge for the group.
Since 2005, Hezbollah has participated in successive Lebanese cabinets, either directly or indirectly.
The latest American stance puts Lebanon in a difficult position, weighing the consequences of Hezbollah's presence in the government against potential political, economic, and military repercussions.
Hezbollah MP Ali Fayyad dismissed the U.S. position as a political maneuver to influence domestic affairs.
Speaking to LBCI, Fayyad questioned the utility of such statements, arguing that the government will not include party-affiliated ministers. He accused the U.S. of acting on behalf of Israel and violating its supposed supervisory role over the implementation of Resolution 1701.
He further claimed that Washington's pressure on internal affairs disrupts Lebanon's delicate political and social balance, pushing the country toward either collapse or conflict.
Multiple interpretations of the American stance on the government's formation translate as part of a broader Israeli effort to isolate Hezbollah militarily and politically, citing concerns over the group's growing influence—both in government and in rebuilding its military capabilities.
The U.S. message was reportedly conveyed from the Presidential Palace, with Washington signaling its intent to monitor the government's composition and performance.
According to the message, the priority is to prevent Hezbollah-linked individuals from holding ministerial positions and ensure the cabinet remains free of figures tied to corruption.
This message is expected to reach Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam.
According to sources, this could accelerate the decision on the identity of the fifth Shiite minister, with speculation that the candidate may be a former minister.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Hezbollah
Free
Government
Lebanon
US
Demands
Political
Presence
Next
Possible troop presence beyond deadline: Israel plans intensified strikes on Lebanon ahead of withdrawal
Saad Hariri's political comeback: A return to the spotlight or a role behind the scenes?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-11-24
Gantz: Lebanese government gives Hezbollah a 'free hand,' time to strike its assets
Middle East News
2024-11-24
Gantz: Lebanese government gives Hezbollah a 'free hand,' time to strike its assets
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-31
Lebanon's political tug-of-war: Hezbollah's role under US scrutiny
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-31
Lebanon's political tug-of-war: Hezbollah's role under US scrutiny
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-06
US envoy to warn Lebanon over Hezbollah's influence in government
Lebanon News
2025-02-06
US envoy to warn Lebanon over Hezbollah's influence in government
0
World News
2024-12-12
Pentagon chief demands 'close consultation' between Israel and US on Syria
World News
2024-12-12
Pentagon chief demands 'close consultation' between Israel and US on Syria
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Possible troop presence beyond deadline: Israel plans intensified strikes on Lebanon ahead of withdrawal
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Possible troop presence beyond deadline: Israel plans intensified strikes on Lebanon ahead of withdrawal
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-06
Saad Hariri's political comeback: A return to the spotlight or a role behind the scenes?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-06
Saad Hariri's political comeback: A return to the spotlight or a role behind the scenes?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-06
Missing Mossad agent's story brought to light: Will Netanyahu address Israeli disappearances in Lebanon during US-Lebanon talks?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-06
Missing Mossad agent's story brought to light: Will Netanyahu address Israeli disappearances in Lebanon during US-Lebanon talks?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-06
US delegation's agenda in Beirut: Key talks on ceasefire, border disputes, and prisoner exchange
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-06
US delegation's agenda in Beirut: Key talks on ceasefire, border disputes, and prisoner exchange
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:01
France expresses full confidence in Lebanon's ability to form inclusive government
Lebanon News
09:01
France expresses full confidence in Lebanon's ability to form inclusive government
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
A Hezbollah-free government: Lebanon caught between US demands and Hezbollah's political presence
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
A Hezbollah-free government: Lebanon caught between US demands and Hezbollah's political presence
0
Lebanon News
07:47
Latest developments on clashes between Lebanese clans and HTS on Syrian-Lebanese border
Lebanon News
07:47
Latest developments on clashes between Lebanese clans and HTS on Syrian-Lebanese border
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-06
Clashes on Syrian-Lebanese border trigger hostage standoff
Lebanon News
2025-02-06
Clashes on Syrian-Lebanese border trigger hostage standoff
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:06
US envoy Morgan Ortagus affirms Hezbollah should remain defeated, disarmed, and out of government— Key takeaways from press conference
Lebanon News
05:06
US envoy Morgan Ortagus affirms Hezbollah should remain defeated, disarmed, and out of government— Key takeaways from press conference
2
Lebanon News
07:56
Lebanon's presidency clarifies stance on US envoy Morgan Ortagus' remarks
Lebanon News
07:56
Lebanon's presidency clarifies stance on US envoy Morgan Ortagus' remarks
3
Lebanon News
06:14
Lebanon's President Aoun meets US envoy Morgan Ortagus, says Israeli attacks must stop
Lebanon News
06:14
Lebanon's President Aoun meets US envoy Morgan Ortagus, says Israeli attacks must stop
4
Lebanon News
00:12
Israeli airstrikes hit multiple areas in Lebanon: The details
Lebanon News
00:12
Israeli airstrikes hit multiple areas in Lebanon: The details
5
Lebanon News
10:54
Three killed, ten injured in ongoing clashes on Lebanese-Syrian border
Lebanon News
10:54
Three killed, ten injured in ongoing clashes on Lebanese-Syrian border
6
Lebanon News
08:52
Protesters gather at Beirut Airport entrance over US envoy Ortagus' remarks
Lebanon News
08:52
Protesters gather at Beirut Airport entrance over US envoy Ortagus' remarks
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
A Hezbollah-free government: Lebanon caught between US demands and Hezbollah's political presence
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
A Hezbollah-free government: Lebanon caught between US demands and Hezbollah's political presence
8
Lebanon News
03:36
US envoy Morgan Ortagus arrives at Baabda Palace to meet Lebanon's president
Lebanon News
03:36
US envoy Morgan Ortagus arrives at Baabda Palace to meet Lebanon's president
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More