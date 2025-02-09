Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



The Quintet Committee, formed in 2023 and comprised the United States, France, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Qatar, was initially established to push Lebanese officials toward holding presidential elections, followed by structural reforms.



With the presidential process now completed and a government in place, what remains of the committee's role?



According to LBCI sources, the committee will continue as a consultative framework to oversee the full implementation of reforms, including financial and monetary policies. It will also ensure that previously agreed-upon measures are carried out, particularly judicial reforms and upholding the rule of law, emphasizing the investigation into the 2020 Beirut Port explosion.



Additionally, the committee will monitor Lebanon's commitment to international resolutions, especially the implementation of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701, as well as adherence to agreements issued by the Arab League.



Ultimately, the Quintet Committee aims to see Lebanon emerge as a functional state, with government ministers prioritizing the public interest without being influenced by political parties.



Beyond Lebanon, the committee's member states each have their own strategic interests.



The United States seeks to maintain its presence in Lebanon, historically a battleground in its broader confrontation with Iran, while also ensuring Israel's security and regional stability.



On the other hand, France is keen to maintain its foothold in the Middle East through Lebanon, protecting its economic and political interests, particularly its energy and infrastructure investments. A prime example is the work of TotalEnergies in offshore gas exploration.



Saudi Arabia is working to reclaim its historical influence in Lebanon after years of political tensions and regional interventions, particularly by Iran through Hezbollah.



The kingdom's renewed engagement aligns with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's 2018 vision for reshaping the region's political, economic, and security landscape as part of Vision 2030, which seeks to position Saudi Arabia as a hub for investment and economic transformation.



Qatar is also looking to expand its political influence, invest in Lebanon's gas and energy sector, and act as a mediator. The Gulf nation aims to present itself as a neutral player capable of maintaining good relations with all Lebanese factions, including Hezbollah.



Egypt's presence in the committee underscores its role as a key regional power in Arab affairs, reinforcing its influence in Lebanon and the broader Middle East.