Iranian foreign minister to visit China on Tuesday

Middle East News
21-04-2025 | 03:31
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iranian foreign minister to visit China on Tuesday
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iranian foreign minister to visit China on Tuesday

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is set to visit China on Tuesday, the ministry said, ahead of a third round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States.

The visit to China, which was a signatory to a since-abandoned 2015 nuclear agreement that reigned in Tehran's nuclear program, was announced by foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei at a weekly press conference on Monday.



AFP
 

Middle East News

Iran

Foreign

Minister

Visit

China

LBCI Next
Iran says Israel wants to 'undermine' nuclear talks with US: FM spokesman
Hope in Rome: US and Iran move closer through indirect talks
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-18

German Foreign Minister set to visit Lebanon on Wednesday

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-02-25

Russian Foreign Ministry says Lavrov to visit Iran Tuesday

LBCI
World News
2025-04-10

Saudi Arabia's foreign minister in US to plan Trump visit to kingdom

LBCI
World News
2025-02-17

Zelensky to visit Ankara on Tuesday: Turkish presidency

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:14

Israel eyes deeper Lebanon incursions: Israeli report calls Lebanese Army's response a 'game-changer'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

From ceasefire to daily strikes: Hezbollah disarmament debate coincides with renewed Israeli aggression

LBCI
Middle East News
12:19

Israel vows to deliver 'powerful response' to attacks by Yemen's Houthis

LBCI
Middle East News
04:15

Iran says Israel wants to 'undermine' nuclear talks with US: FM spokesman

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-24

Lebanon announces 2025 municipal election dates

LBCI
World News
11:17

Trump orders US flags lowered to half-staff for Pope Francis

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-16

Lebanon arrests three Hamas members over rocket attacks on Israel, source tells AFP

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-16

Israel's expanding military presence in South Lebanon: Aiming for a buffer zone and shifting regional dynamics

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More