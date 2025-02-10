News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
13
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
13
o
Metn
13
o
Mount Lebanon
8
o
North
12
o
South
12
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Meryena
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
13
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
13
o
Metn
13
o
Mount Lebanon
8
o
North
12
o
South
12
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanese Army secures more villages in South Lebanon while Israel maintains strategic footholds: Updates from the border
News Bulletin Reports
10-02-2025 | 12:53
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Lebanese Army secures more villages in South Lebanon while Israel maintains strategic footholds: Updates from the border
Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
Eight days before the second deadline for the ceasefire agreement expires, Lebanon has yet to receive an official notification regarding the complete and total withdrawal of Israeli forces.
The only confirmation so far has come from U.S. envoy Morgan Ortagus during her visit to Beirut, where she reiterated the United States' commitment to a withdrawal by February 18.
On Monday, the Lebanese army began its deployment in Bani Haiyyan and Tallouseh in the eastern sector after Israeli forces withdrew from the villages a few days ago. However, Israel has not entirely ceased its movements in the area.
With the Army's deployment in Tallouseh and Bani Haiyyan—following previous deployments in Rab El Thalathine and Taybeh—it has effectively taken control of the villages along the border strip in the eastern sector.
Meanwhile, the Israeli army remains in complete occupation of 10 out of 47 villages. Most of these fully occupied villages are in the eastern sector, including Blida, Mhaibib, Meiss El Jabal, Houla, Markaba, Odaisseh, Kfarkela, Wazzani, Sarda, and Aamra.
In the central sector, Maroun El Ras remains fully occupied, in addition to the outskirts of Aita al-Shaab, Rmaych, Yaroun, and Aitaroun, where Israeli forces carried out demolitions on Sunday night.
Along the boundary between the central and western sectors, Israel maintains its presence in the outskirts of Ramiyeh.
In the western sector, which was the first phase of the withdrawal plan, the Lebanese army has deployed across all villages.
However, Israeli forces continue to hold positions at Jabal Blat, between Ramiyeh and Marwahin, as well as in the Labbouneh hills (on the outskirts of Naqoura), and the outskirts of Aalma El Chaeb and Dhayra.
Regarding the strategic hilltops, Israeli forces continue to maintain control despite the first withdrawal deadline having passed and the second approaching.
They remain positioned at Tallet El Hamames on the outskirts of Khiam, despite the town's liberation, and in Deir Mimas, despite the Lebanese Army's deployment there.
Additionally, they occupy Bastra Farm on the outskirts of Kfarchouba, as well as Birkat al-Naqqar and Al-Saddaneh (on the outskirts of Chebaa), and the farms of Majidiyeh and Aabbasiyyeh on the outskirts of Mari.
Lebanon has not been notified of any new Israeli withdrawals from occupied villages. However, security sources say the Lebanese Army has a comprehensive plan for deploying to newly vacated positions as soon as Israeli forces withdraw, in coordination with the ceasefire monitoring committee.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Army
Deployment
South Lebanon
Israel
Ceasefire
Withdrawal
Next
Israel's withdrawal from Lebanon: What are the next steps for its border strategy?
Beyond entitlement: Are Lebanese officials truly 'public servants'?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-08
Lebanon's border villages left in ruins as Lebanese army regains territory from Israeli forces
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-08
Lebanon's border villages left in ruins as Lebanese army regains territory from Israeli forces
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-05
South Lebanon updates: Lebanese Army faces hurdles as Israel stalls withdrawal amid buffer zone talks
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-05
South Lebanon updates: Lebanese Army faces hurdles as Israel stalls withdrawal amid buffer zone talks
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-01
The slow and unfinished withdrawal from South Lebanon: Israeli forces remain in key strategic positions
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-01
The slow and unfinished withdrawal from South Lebanon: Israeli forces remain in key strategic positions
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-11
What towns and villages are now under Lebanese army control in south Lebanon?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-11
What towns and villages are now under Lebanese army control in south Lebanon?
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Israel's withdrawal from Lebanon: What are the next steps for its border strategy?
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Israel's withdrawal from Lebanon: What are the next steps for its border strategy?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-09
Beyond entitlement: Are Lebanese officials truly 'public servants'?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-09
Beyond entitlement: Are Lebanese officials truly 'public servants'?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-09
Lebanon's reform path: What is next for the Quintet Committee in Lebanon?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-09
Lebanon's reform path: What is next for the Quintet Committee in Lebanon?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-09
A roadmap for reform and stability: Lebanon's new government prepares ministerial statement
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-09
A roadmap for reform and stability: Lebanon's new government prepares ministerial statement
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-01-04
Egypt sends aid plane to Syria for the first time since Assad’s fall
Middle East News
2025-01-04
Egypt sends aid plane to Syria for the first time since Assad’s fall
0
Lebanon News
00:17
Israeli airstrikes hit Lebanon-Syria border crossing, alleged Hezbollah sites in Bekaa
Lebanon News
00:17
Israeli airstrikes hit Lebanon-Syria border crossing, alleged Hezbollah sites in Bekaa
0
World News
2025-01-12
Italian minister requests revoking of arrest of detained Iranian businessman
World News
2025-01-12
Italian minister requests revoking of arrest of detained Iranian businessman
0
Lebanon News
05:49
Lebanese army extends deployment along Hermel’s northern border with Syria
Lebanon News
05:49
Lebanese army extends deployment along Hermel’s northern border with Syria
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:36
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
07:36
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:36
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
07:36
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
2
Lebanon News
03:52
Hezbollah lawmaker Hussein Hajj Hassan slams US envoy’s remarks, calls for full Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:52
Hezbollah lawmaker Hussein Hajj Hassan slams US envoy’s remarks, calls for full Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
00:17
Israeli airstrikes hit Lebanon-Syria border crossing, alleged Hezbollah sites in Bekaa
Lebanon News
00:17
Israeli airstrikes hit Lebanon-Syria border crossing, alleged Hezbollah sites in Bekaa
4
Lebanon News
10:25
PM Salam condemns Netanyahu's stance, affirms Palestinian right to statehood on their land
Lebanon News
10:25
PM Salam condemns Netanyahu's stance, affirms Palestinian right to statehood on their land
5
Lebanon News
05:49
Lebanese army extends deployment along Hermel’s northern border with Syria
Lebanon News
05:49
Lebanese army extends deployment along Hermel’s northern border with Syria
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Lebanese Army secures more villages in South Lebanon while Israel maintains strategic footholds: Updates from the border
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Lebanese Army secures more villages in South Lebanon while Israel maintains strategic footholds: Updates from the border
7
Lebanon News
04:05
Lebanon's bonds rally to near-5-year high after new government formation
Lebanon News
04:05
Lebanon's bonds rally to near-5-year high after new government formation
8
Lebanon News
02:11
Cautious calm prevails on Lebanon-Syria border as army reinforces positions
Lebanon News
02:11
Cautious calm prevails on Lebanon-Syria border as army reinforces positions
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More