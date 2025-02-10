Lebanese Army secures more villages in South Lebanon while Israel maintains strategic footholds: Updates from the border

News Bulletin Reports
10-02-2025 | 12:53
High views
LBCI
Lebanese Army secures more villages in South Lebanon while Israel maintains strategic footholds: Updates from the border
3min
Lebanese Army secures more villages in South Lebanon while Israel maintains strategic footholds: Updates from the border

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Mariella Succar

Eight days before the second deadline for the ceasefire agreement expires, Lebanon has yet to receive an official notification regarding the complete and total withdrawal of Israeli forces. 

The only confirmation so far has come from U.S. envoy Morgan Ortagus during her visit to Beirut, where she reiterated the United States' commitment to a withdrawal by February 18.

On Monday, the Lebanese army began its deployment in Bani Haiyyan and Tallouseh in the eastern sector after Israeli forces withdrew from the villages a few days ago. However, Israel has not entirely ceased its movements in the area.

With the Army's deployment in Tallouseh and Bani Haiyyan—following previous deployments in Rab El Thalathine and Taybeh—it has effectively taken control of the villages along the border strip in the eastern sector.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army remains in complete occupation of 10 out of 47 villages. Most of these fully occupied villages are in the eastern sector, including Blida, Mhaibib, Meiss El Jabal, Houla, Markaba, Odaisseh, Kfarkela, Wazzani, Sarda, and Aamra.

In the central sector, Maroun El Ras remains fully occupied, in addition to the outskirts of Aita al-Shaab, Rmaych, Yaroun, and Aitaroun, where Israeli forces carried out demolitions on Sunday night. 

Along the boundary between the central and western sectors, Israel maintains its presence in the outskirts of Ramiyeh.

In the western sector, which was the first phase of the withdrawal plan, the Lebanese army has deployed across all villages. 

However, Israeli forces continue to hold positions at Jabal Blat, between Ramiyeh and Marwahin, as well as in the Labbouneh hills (on the outskirts of Naqoura), and the outskirts of Aalma El Chaeb and Dhayra.

Regarding the strategic hilltops, Israeli forces continue to maintain control despite the first withdrawal deadline having passed and the second approaching. 

They remain positioned at Tallet El Hamames on the outskirts of Khiam, despite the town's liberation, and in Deir Mimas, despite the Lebanese Army's deployment there. 

Additionally, they occupy Bastra Farm on the outskirts of Kfarchouba, as well as Birkat al-Naqqar and Al-Saddaneh (on the outskirts of Chebaa), and the farms of Majidiyeh and Aabbasiyyeh on the outskirts of  Mari.

Lebanon has not been notified of any new Israeli withdrawals from occupied villages. However, security sources say the Lebanese Army has a comprehensive plan for deploying to newly vacated positions as soon as Israeli forces withdraw, in coordination with the ceasefire monitoring committee.

