Modernization, reforms needed for economic revival: Lebanon's state institutions struggle with vacancies
News Bulletin Reports
25-02-2025 | 12:50
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Modernization, reforms needed for economic revival: Lebanon's state institutions struggle with vacancies
Report by Nada Andraos, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Lebanon's state institutions and administrative bodies are grappling with 134 vacancies out of 235 key positions, including 46 public institutions overseeing investment, services, finance, and development sectors.
These institutions operate with administrative and financial independence, with some playing a crucial role in modern governance while others have become obsolete over time.
Among the most pressing vacancies is the presidency of the Council for Development and Reconstruction (CDR), a key body tasked with post-war reconstruction and reviving vital state infrastructure, including land, sea, and air ports beyond Beirut's administrative zone. The selection of the new head will be pivotal, raising questions about their competence and integrity.
The presidency of the Council of the South also remains vacant, a position expected to play a crucial role in reconstruction efforts.
Meanwhile, Électricité du Liban (EDL) is without leadership, and whoever assumes the role of Director-General must spearhead much-needed reforms in the electricity sector, which has cost the state billions in losses.
Other key appointments remain pending in the telecommunications sector, the Public Corporation for Housing, Lebanon's water authorities, the National Social Security Fund (NSSF), and all institutions that directly impact citizens' daily lives and require modernization.
The list of vacancies extends further to the National Council for Scientific Research, the Petroleum Administration, Télé Liban, and the National Institute of Administration, which plays a key role in training staff and is currently operating without a Director-General.
The widespread administrative void raises concerns about the deterioration of public governance, with state institutions left without leadership to plan, develop, and evolve. If the current government is serious about reviving the economy, modernizing public institutions must be a priority.
Experts argue that addressing these vacancies requires transparency and independence in appointments, preferably through the Civil Service Council.
Additionally, legal frameworks must be amended to enhance institutional effectiveness, with an urgent push toward digital transformation and artificial intelligence to keep pace with global advancements.
These measures and structural reforms could serve as a foundation for state recovery rather than deepening political deadlock and inefficiency.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Modernization
Reforms
Economic
Revival
Lebanon
State
Institutions
Vacancies
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:07
Lebanon's Berri suspends parliamentary session on ministerial statement, session resumes at 6 p.m.
Lebanon News
08:07
Lebanon's Berri suspends parliamentary session on ministerial statement, session resumes at 6 p.m.
2
Lebanon News
02:18
President Aoun submits financial disclosure statement to head of National Anti-Corruption Commission
Lebanon News
02:18
President Aoun submits financial disclosure statement to head of National Anti-Corruption Commission
3
Lebanon News
05:37
Hezbollah MP Raad criticizes global silence on mass killings, cites religious duty to resist
Lebanon News
05:37
Hezbollah MP Raad criticizes global silence on mass killings, cites religious duty to resist
4
Lebanon News
05:13
MP Paul Yacoubian criticizes government during parliamentary session and warns of escalating political tensions before elections
Lebanon News
05:13
MP Paul Yacoubian criticizes government during parliamentary session and warns of escalating political tensions before elections
5
Lebanon News
08:04
MP Gebran Bassil calls for action on government commitments, does not back government
Lebanon News
08:04
MP Gebran Bassil calls for action on government commitments, does not back government
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Hezbollah leaders' funerals pass without confrontations, shifting border dynamics — The details
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Hezbollah leaders' funerals pass without confrontations, shifting border dynamics — The details
7
Lebanon News
11:13
Kataeb Party says Hezbollah must commit to state sovereignty and 'disarmament'
Lebanon News
11:13
Kataeb Party says Hezbollah must commit to state sovereignty and 'disarmament'
8
Lebanon News
04:34
PM Salam during parliamentary session on ministerial statement: We remain committed to our obligations, especially UN Resolution 1701
Lebanon News
04:34
PM Salam during parliamentary session on ministerial statement: We remain committed to our obligations, especially UN Resolution 1701
