Global footprint: The future of Lebanon's diplomatic missions, embassies, and consulates
News Bulletin Reports
27-02-2025 | 12:50
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Global footprint: The future of Lebanon's diplomatic missions, embassies, and consulates
Report by Nada Andraos, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Lebanon's diplomatic network spans 71 embassies worldwide, with a mix of resident and non-resident ambassadors.
Additionally, the country maintains 15 general consulates and three permanent diplomatic missions in New York, Geneva, and UNESCO.
However, Lebanon's Foreign Service is struggling with widespread vacancies due to ambassadors reaching retirement or exceeding their legally mandated terms abroad. A significant number of diplomats are currently serving beyond their designated tenure.
Some of the most notable vacancies include ambassadorial posts in France, Washington, the United Nations, UNESCO, the Vatican, Qatar, Jordan, Syria, Kuwait, and South Africa.
Furthermore, ambassadors appointed from outside the diplomatic corps are expected to resign within a month of the election of a new Lebanese president unless the Cabinet reappoints them. Among those in this category are Lebanon's ambassadors to Germany, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia.
As a result, the Foreign Ministry is facing a major diplomatic restructuring.
Yet, the question remains whether this effort will focus solely on filling vacant positions or if it will extend to a broader government initiative to reform the public sector, including Lebanon's diplomatic representation abroad.
While Lebanon currently maintains embassies in 71 of the 193 U.N. member states, some question the necessity of its presence in some countries.
The justification for embassies or consulates in some nations is weak due to a minimal or nonexistent Lebanese expatriate community or a lack of significant trade relations. Among these countries are Indonesia, Bahrain, Serbia, Poland, Paraguay, Liberia, Cuba, Sudan, and Mexico.
Following the example of other nations, Lebanon could consider closing some of these diplomatic missions and assigning their responsibilities to ambassadors in neighboring countries.
