FM Youssef Rajji and French Ambassador discuss Lebanon's support, Syria, and recent diplomatic visits

Lebanon News
11-03-2025 | 08:19
High views
FM Youssef Rajji and French Ambassador discuss Lebanon&#39;s support, Syria, and recent diplomatic visits
FM Youssef Rajji and French Ambassador discuss Lebanon's support, Syria, and recent diplomatic visits

Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji met with French Ambassador to Lebanon Hervé Magro to discuss the situation in Lebanon, recent developments in Syria, and the outcomes of Raji's visits to Riyadh, Cairo, and Amman.

The talks also covered France's efforts to support Lebanon, particularly in reconstruction initiatives.

Rajji reiterated the need to exert all possible pressure on Israel to ensure its immediate and unconditional withdrawal from all occupied Lebanese territories and to halt its attacks and violations of Lebanese sovereignty.

Regarding Syria, the minister emphasized that Syria's unity, stability, and territorial integrity are in Lebanon's best interest.

For his part, Ambassador Magro reaffirmed France's steadfast commitment to supporting Lebanon and helping it overcome its crises.

Additionally, Rajji received a copy of the credentials of Vietnam's newly appointed ambassador to Lebanon, Nguyen Huy Dung.

Download now the LBCI mobile app
