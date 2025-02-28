News
Lebanese FM Youssef Rajji stresses commitment to Resolution 1701 in diplomatic meetings
Lebanon News
28-02-2025 | 09:30
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanese FM Youssef Rajji stresses commitment to Resolution 1701 in diplomatic meetings
Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji reaffirmed Lebanon's commitment to implementing U.N. Resolution 1701, emphasizing that "this commitment requires Israel to also adhere to its full provisions, withdraw completely from occupied Lebanese territories, and put an end to its ongoing violations and attacks on Lebanese sovereignty."
Rajji made the remarks during a meeting with Monika Schmutz Kirgöz, Head of the Near East and North Africa Division at the Swiss Foreign Ministry. He expressed appreciation for Switzerland's support for Lebanon, stressing that such assistance should focus on strengthening state institutions to help the country recover under its new presidency and government.
For her part, Ambassador Kirgöz reaffirmed Switzerland's steadfast support for Lebanon and its new government. She also briefed Rajji on her regional tour, which included meetings in Tehran and Damascus.
The discussion also touched on the situation in Gaza and the Palestinian territories and the upcoming emergency Arab summit in Cairo next week, which will address developments in the Palestinian cause.
In separate meetings, Rajji received farewell visits from South Korean Ambassador Il Park and Indonesian Ambassador Hajriyanto Yasin Tohari, marking the end of their diplomatic missions in Lebanon. The discussions highlighted the historical ties between Lebanon and both countries and further explored ways to enhance cooperation in various sectors.
Rajji commended both ambassadors for their efforts to strengthen bilateral relations during their tenures in Beirut. He also expressed gratitude for South Korea and Indonesia's contributions to the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), wishing them success in their future endeavors.
Additionally, Rajji received a phone call from Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen, who congratulated him on his appointment.
The two discussed the situation in Lebanon, with Raji reaffirming Lebanon's commitment to UNIFIL's role and mission. He thanked Finland for its participation in peacekeeping efforts in southern Lebanon and expressed hope for continued support in reconstruction efforts.
