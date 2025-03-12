Israel eyes diplomatic shift in Lebanon border talks amid skepticism: Is normalization the endgame?

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



Is Israel trying to turn any agreement with Lebanon into a precedent for expanding the Abraham Accords, as desired by Washington and supported by Tel Aviv?



This question has been raised in Israel following the announcement by the ceasefire monitoring committee that land border demarcation talks between the two countries have begun.



These discussions will cover the 13 disputed land points, the five sites occupied by the Israeli army during its latest war, and the issue of Lebanese detainees held in Israel.



Israel has two main objectives in these talks:



Gaining time for military operations – The negotiations provide Israel’s army with more time to dismantle Hezbollah’s military capabilities, particularly in areas it has not yet reached.



Securing a path to normalization – The success of the talks could lead to Hezbollah halting military operations, ending the war, and ultimately opening the door to normalization with Lebanon.



However, this prospect has been met with skepticism from politicians, experts, and military analysts.



Israeli officials indicate that despite efforts to push the plan forward, the Israeli army’s artillery and air force will continue operations in Lebanon to enforce the ceasefire agreement.



The objective is to ensure that the Lebanese army can secure southern Lebanon, making it a stable, threat-free area both now and in the future.