Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



No ministers in Lebanon's Cabinet objected to President Joseph Aoun, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, and the government's ministerial statement affirming that weapons should be exclusively in the hands of the Lebanese army.



However, initial discussions revealed differences over when and how the issue should be addressed and implemented.



Ministers affiliated with the Lebanese Forces party, led by Minister Joe Issa-El-Khoury, brought up the topic during a Cabinet session that also addressed military and security appointments. They were backed by Justice Minister Adel Nassar, who is aligned with the Kataeb Party.



These ministers called for a meeting of the Supreme Defense Council to devise a six-month plan for Hezbollah to surrender its weapons and military infrastructure to the army. The proposal also called for the disarmament of all Lebanese and non-Lebanese armed groups.



A minister representing the Hezbollah-Amal Movement political duo argued that now was not the right time to discuss the issue. President Aoun took up the matter, reaffirming his stance that only the state should have weapons, a position he said he was the first to propose.



Lebanon's President also affirmed that the Lebanese army and security forces are deployed across the entire country. He noted that addressing the issue of arms is part of the government's responsibilities, which is still dealing with the consequences of the recent Israeli war and Israel's occupation of parts of the country.



Sources further confirmed that Prime Minister Salam proposed a Cabinet session to discuss the matter. While President Aoun did not oppose the idea, no date has been set.



The sources also said President Aoun's priority remains diplomatic negotiations—an authority granted to the President under the constitution—to resolve border disputes with Israel.



This includes addressing areas occupied during the recent Israeli offensive, the 13 contested points along the border, and the issue of Lebanese detainees.



These matters are currently being handled by the committee overseeing the implementation of the ceasefire and Resolution 1701, pending the formation of three technical committees to conduct negotiations.



According to the sources, if these negotiations yield positive and swift results, they will facilitate efforts to consolidate weapons under the Lebanese army's control. This would ultimately lead to the implementation of a national security strategy, as outlined by President Aoun in his inaugural address.



The government is currently preparing a defense strategy within this framework, centered on ensuring that only the state holds weapons and has the authority over war-and-peace decisions.