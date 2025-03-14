News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
21
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Crystal
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
21
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hezbollah disarmament debate resurfaces in Lebanon's cabinet talks
News Bulletin Reports
14-03-2025 | 14:04
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Hezbollah disarmament debate resurfaces in Lebanon's cabinet talks
Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
No ministers in Lebanon's Cabinet objected to President Joseph Aoun, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, and the government's ministerial statement affirming that weapons should be exclusively in the hands of the Lebanese army.
However, initial discussions revealed differences over when and how the issue should be addressed and implemented.
Ministers affiliated with the Lebanese Forces party, led by Minister Joe Issa-El-Khoury, brought up the topic during a Cabinet session that also addressed military and security appointments. They were backed by Justice Minister Adel Nassar, who is aligned with the Kataeb Party.
These ministers called for a meeting of the Supreme Defense Council to devise a six-month plan for Hezbollah to surrender its weapons and military infrastructure to the army. The proposal also called for the disarmament of all Lebanese and non-Lebanese armed groups.
A minister representing the Hezbollah-Amal Movement political duo argued that now was not the right time to discuss the issue. President Aoun took up the matter, reaffirming his stance that only the state should have weapons, a position he said he was the first to propose.
Lebanon's President also affirmed that the Lebanese army and security forces are deployed across the entire country. He noted that addressing the issue of arms is part of the government's responsibilities, which is still dealing with the consequences of the recent Israeli war and Israel's occupation of parts of the country.
Sources further confirmed that Prime Minister Salam proposed a Cabinet session to discuss the matter. While President Aoun did not oppose the idea, no date has been set.
The sources also said President Aoun's priority remains diplomatic negotiations—an authority granted to the President under the constitution—to resolve border disputes with Israel.
This includes addressing areas occupied during the recent Israeli offensive, the 13 contested points along the border, and the issue of Lebanese detainees.
These matters are currently being handled by the committee overseeing the implementation of the ceasefire and Resolution 1701, pending the formation of three technical committees to conduct negotiations.
According to the sources, if these negotiations yield positive and swift results, they will facilitate efforts to consolidate weapons under the Lebanese army's control. This would ultimately lead to the implementation of a national security strategy, as outlined by President Aoun in his inaugural address.
The government is currently preparing a defense strategy within this framework, centered on ensuring that only the state holds weapons and has the authority over war-and-peace decisions.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Cabinet
Joseph Aoun
Nawaf Salam
Lebanese Army
Hezbollah
Next
A move for control: Israel seeks to win over Syrian Druze under the pretext of protection
Trump's letter to Iran's Khamenei: A secret message delivered via UAE
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-04
Lebanon's cabinet talks drag on: Trump-Netanyahu talks could affect government formation
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-04
Lebanon's cabinet talks drag on: Trump-Netanyahu talks could affect government formation
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-13
Lebanon's President emphasizes restoring internal and external confidence in Lebanon during Cabinet meeting
Lebanon News
2025-03-13
Lebanon's President emphasizes restoring internal and external confidence in Lebanon during Cabinet meeting
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-25
Iran's Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf: Hezbollah's strength in Lebanon evident in funeral procession
Lebanon News
2025-02-25
Iran's Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf: Hezbollah's strength in Lebanon evident in funeral procession
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-26
Lebanon's parliament opens session to debate ministerial statement
Lebanon News
2025-02-26
Lebanon's parliament opens session to debate ministerial statement
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:10
Bank loans are back in Lebanon: Who qualifies?
News Bulletin Reports
14:10
Bank loans are back in Lebanon: Who qualifies?
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:52
Northern Lebanon on edge as Syrian violence fuels refugee influx
News Bulletin Reports
13:52
Northern Lebanon on edge as Syrian violence fuels refugee influx
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:48
A move for control: Israel seeks to win over Syrian Druze under the pretext of protection
News Bulletin Reports
13:48
A move for control: Israel seeks to win over Syrian Druze under the pretext of protection
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-13
Trump's letter to Iran's Khamenei: A secret message delivered via UAE
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-13
Trump's letter to Iran's Khamenei: A secret message delivered via UAE
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:24
Judge Tarek Bitar questions retired General Security officer in Beirut port blast case
Lebanon News
10:24
Judge Tarek Bitar questions retired General Security officer in Beirut port blast case
0
World News
2025-02-06
Britain to expel Russian diplomat in tit-for-tat move
World News
2025-02-06
Britain to expel Russian diplomat in tit-for-tat move
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-08
Lebanon’s new government Ministers: A look at their diverse backgrounds
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-08
Lebanon’s new government Ministers: A look at their diverse backgrounds
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-12
Loud sonic booms heard across several areas in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-02-12
Loud sonic booms heard across several areas in Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
14:10
Bank loans are back in Lebanon: Who qualifies?
News Bulletin Reports
14:10
Bank loans are back in Lebanon: Who qualifies?
2
Lebanon News
11:45
First Lady Nehmat Aoun urges Lebanese diaspora to believe in and invest in Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:45
First Lady Nehmat Aoun urges Lebanese diaspora to believe in and invest in Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
08:28
US delegation tours Lebanese-Israeli border; Israel Katz says army to stay at five southern positions 'indefinitely'
Lebanon News
08:28
US delegation tours Lebanese-Israeli border; Israel Katz says army to stay at five southern positions 'indefinitely'
4
Lebanon News
09:22
Lebanon's Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri says Lebanon will not surrender 'an inch of its land'
Lebanon News
09:22
Lebanon's Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri says Lebanon will not surrender 'an inch of its land'
5
Lebanon News
10:24
Judge Tarek Bitar questions retired General Security officer in Beirut port blast case
Lebanon News
10:24
Judge Tarek Bitar questions retired General Security officer in Beirut port blast case
6
Middle East News
05:46
Syria's Druze cross armistice line for pilgrimage to Israel: AFP
Middle East News
05:46
Syria's Druze cross armistice line for pilgrimage to Israel: AFP
7
Lebanon Economy
03:56
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
03:56
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:52
Northern Lebanon on edge as Syrian violence fuels refugee influx
News Bulletin Reports
13:52
Northern Lebanon on edge as Syrian violence fuels refugee influx
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More