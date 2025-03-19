Israel moves troops south, braces for Gaza escalation as political turmoil and protests grow

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



The Israeli military has relocated units from the border areas with Lebanon and Syria to the south, increasing its deployment along the Gaza border and in the buffer zone.



Claiming that Hamas is planning a surprise attack similar to October 7, the Israeli army has intensified training and preparations for a ground incursion and targeted operations across different areas.



According to the military plan formulated by Eyal Zamir, a ground assault would take place at a later stage, contingent on Hamas’s response to Tel Aviv’s demand for a prisoner exchange deal without halting the war.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who previously vowed to negotiate a hostage deal "under fire," reinstated far-right Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to the National Security Ministry less than 24 hours after the Gaza offensive began.



The opposition has criticized the move, arguing that the military escalation is politically motivated.



During a government meeting that approved Ben-Gvir’s return to his post, Israeli ministers also reviewed a security report claiming that Hamas recruited and trained at least 20,000 new fighters during the past two months of relative calm, while also bolstering its military capabilities.



The report indicated that Hamas is preparing for intense clashes with the Israeli army, setting up ambushes in anticipated combat zones and planting a significant number of landmines.



Meanwhile, another report presented to the government highlighted a decline in army reservists, with many refusing to re-enlist in protest of the renewed Gaza offensive. Some of these reservists have joined the growing anti-war demonstrations across Israel, including a large protest in Jerusalem on Wednesday demanding an end to the war and the release of all hostages.



The escalation of public protests and calls for mass demonstrations has also resonated within Israel’s military ranks. A military intelligence officer recently refused to serve in protest of government policies and the continuation of the war.



In a social media post, the officer stated that "defending the people means refusing to fight for a corrupt group of traitors," using a play on words to reference Netanyahu’s name. His refusal led to his dismissal from the army, and more resignations are expected to follow.