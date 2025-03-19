News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
14
o
Metn
14
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
15
o
South
12
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Akram mn Meen
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
14
o
Metn
14
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
15
o
South
12
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel moves troops south, braces for Gaza escalation as political turmoil and protests grow
News Bulletin Reports
19-03-2025 | 13:53
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Israel moves troops south, braces for Gaza escalation as political turmoil and protests grow
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
The Israeli military has relocated units from the border areas with Lebanon and Syria to the south, increasing its deployment along the Gaza border and in the buffer zone.
Claiming that Hamas is planning a surprise attack similar to October 7, the Israeli army has intensified training and preparations for a ground incursion and targeted operations across different areas.
According to the military plan formulated by Eyal Zamir, a ground assault would take place at a later stage, contingent on Hamas’s response to Tel Aviv’s demand for a prisoner exchange deal without halting the war.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who previously vowed to negotiate a hostage deal "under fire," reinstated far-right Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to the National Security Ministry less than 24 hours after the Gaza offensive began.
The opposition has criticized the move, arguing that the military escalation is politically motivated.
During a government meeting that approved Ben-Gvir’s return to his post, Israeli ministers also reviewed a security report claiming that Hamas recruited and trained at least 20,000 new fighters during the past two months of relative calm, while also bolstering its military capabilities.
The report indicated that Hamas is preparing for intense clashes with the Israeli army, setting up ambushes in anticipated combat zones and planting a significant number of landmines.
Meanwhile, another report presented to the government highlighted a decline in army reservists, with many refusing to re-enlist in protest of the renewed Gaza offensive. Some of these reservists have joined the growing anti-war demonstrations across Israel, including a large protest in Jerusalem on Wednesday demanding an end to the war and the release of all hostages.
The escalation of public protests and calls for mass demonstrations has also resonated within Israel’s military ranks. A military intelligence officer recently refused to serve in protest of government policies and the continuation of the war.
In a social media post, the officer stated that "defending the people means refusing to fight for a corrupt group of traitors," using a play on words to reference Netanyahu’s name. His refusal led to his dismissal from the army, and more resignations are expected to follow.
News Bulletin Reports
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Army
Gaza
Border
Hamas
Attacks
Tensions
Next
The evolving story of the Lebanese-Syrian border: Smuggling and escalating international pressure take center stage
The silent watchers: Israel's use of smart cameras for espionage against Hezbollah
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-03
Iran's political turmoil: Power struggle between conservatives and reformists
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-03
Iran's political turmoil: Power struggle between conservatives and reformists
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-21
Military reinforcements: Gaza and West Bank on edge as Israel mulls next move
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-21
Military reinforcements: Gaza and West Bank on edge as Israel mulls next move
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-19
Lebanon braces for severe winter storm: Internal Security Forces issue safety guidelines
Lebanon News
2025-02-19
Lebanon braces for severe winter storm: Internal Security Forces issue safety guidelines
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-19
Gaza ceasefire kicks off as Hamas and Israel begin long-awaited prisoner swap
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-19
Gaza ceasefire kicks off as Hamas and Israel begin long-awaited prisoner swap
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:04
Lebanon’s Cabinet faces test on digital reform: Will this be the turning point?
News Bulletin Reports
14:04
Lebanon’s Cabinet faces test on digital reform: Will this be the turning point?
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:55
Tensions ease on Lebanon-Syria border as Lebanese army reestablishes control — the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:55
Tensions ease on Lebanon-Syria border as Lebanese army reestablishes control — the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
The evolving story of the Lebanese-Syrian border: Smuggling and escalating international pressure take center stage
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
The evolving story of the Lebanese-Syrian border: Smuggling and escalating international pressure take center stage
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-18
The silent watchers: Israel's use of smart cameras for espionage against Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-18
The silent watchers: Israel's use of smart cameras for espionage against Hezbollah
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-25
Sources to LBCI: Lebanon renews oil agreement with Iraq, proposes payment mechanism
Lebanon News
2025-02-25
Sources to LBCI: Lebanon renews oil agreement with Iraq, proposes payment mechanism
0
World News
2025-02-23
Swiss could contribute to peacekeeping in Ukraine, army chief says
World News
2025-02-23
Swiss could contribute to peacekeeping in Ukraine, army chief says
0
World News
2025-03-16
White House says 'multiple' Houthi leaders killed, Iran 'on notice'
World News
2025-03-16
White House says 'multiple' Houthi leaders killed, Iran 'on notice'
0
Lebanon News
15:35
Lebanese army frees two Syrians kidnapped by gang in Baalbek area
Lebanon News
15:35
Lebanese army frees two Syrians kidnapped by gang in Baalbek area
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
10:22
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
10:22
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
10:22
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
10:22
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
2
Lebanon News
06:41
UNIFIL soldier injured in landmine explosion in South Lebanon: NNA
Lebanon News
06:41
UNIFIL soldier injured in landmine explosion in South Lebanon: NNA
3
Lebanon News
11:41
Lebanese president discusses reforms, Israeli occupation with German foreign minister
Lebanon News
11:41
Lebanese president discusses reforms, Israeli occupation with German foreign minister
4
Lebanon News
10:40
Loud explosions in Tyre district linked to Israeli military exercises near border
Lebanon News
10:40
Loud explosions in Tyre district linked to Israeli military exercises near border
5
Lebanon News
07:31
Lebanese army announces security measures on Lebanon-Syria border
Lebanon News
07:31
Lebanese army announces security measures on Lebanon-Syria border
6
Lebanon News
09:38
Education minister discusses official exam preparations, proposes canceling Brevet exams
Lebanon News
09:38
Education minister discusses official exam preparations, proposes canceling Brevet exams
7
News Bulletin Reports
14:04
Lebanon’s Cabinet faces test on digital reform: Will this be the turning point?
News Bulletin Reports
14:04
Lebanon’s Cabinet faces test on digital reform: Will this be the turning point?
8
Lebanon News
04:35
Lebanese army deploys in Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali ahead of residents' return
Lebanon News
04:35
Lebanese army deploys in Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali ahead of residents' return
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More