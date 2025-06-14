Israel army says struck Iran 'defense arrays' in Tehran area

14-06-2025 | 02:30
Israel army says struck Iran &#39;defense arrays&#39; in Tehran area
Israel army says struck Iran 'defense arrays' in Tehran area

The Israeli military said Saturday that its air force targeted Iran's air defenses with a wave of strikes in the Tehran area overnight.

"Overnight, the IAF struck dozens of targets, including surface-to-air missile infrastructure, as part of the effort to damage the Iranian regime's aerial defense capabilities in the area of Tehran," the military said in a statement.

"For the first time since the beginning of the war, over 1,500 km from Israeli territory, the IAF (Israeli military) struck defense arrays in the area of Tehran."

AFP
 

