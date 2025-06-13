News
'Rising Lion': A Mossad-led strike to dismantle Iran’s missile network
News Bulletin Reports
13-06-2025 | 12:53
High views
Share
Share
3
min
'Rising Lion': A Mossad-led strike to dismantle Iran’s missile network
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
The Israeli strike that targeted Iran was not conceived overnight but was the result of a plan years in the making.
During that time, Mossad and Israeli intelligence reportedly infiltrated deep into Iran, bringing with them equipment and drones.
They surveilled, planned, and executed parts of the operation, which began with the assassination of key military and security leaders, as well as nuclear scientists—part of a broader effort aimed at toppling the regime.
This complex operation included the establishment of a base for explosive-laden drones. The components were smuggled into Iran and later used to strike surface-to-surface missile platforms at a base near Tehran.
While that unfolded, Mossad commando units reportedly spent months preparing operational systems and combat tools that were deployed against open areas near Iranian surface-to-air missile sites during the strike.
Friday’s operation—marked by its intensity, speed, and multiple targets—closely resembled the so-called "Pager" operations previously carried out against Hezbollah in Lebanon.
Several Israeli security officials have pointed to similarities, explaining how Mossad managed, in a short time, to paralyze Iran’s air defense systems.
Commandos reportedly deployed offensive systems and advanced technologies, smuggling them into Iran via vehicles, thereby eliminating threats to Israeli fighter jets.
One security source revealed that Israel deceived Iran’s air force by spreading disinformation, the details of which were not disclosed.
This prompted a high-level commanders' meeting, allowing Israel to target them at the same place and time. The source added that this step was preceded by a highly accurate intelligence effort that gathered details on the leadership.
Information emerging from within Israel indicates that the intelligence planning began in parallel with the launch of Operation "Rising Lion" and that Mossad operatives were not exposed to any danger during the execution.
Israel’s strategic plan included a wartime emergency protocol expected to last between 10 days and two weeks.
With Mossad reportedly thwarting attempts to launch ballistic missiles from deep inside Iran toward Israel, decision-makers are now reassessing the scope and duration of the domestic state of emergency, depending on the scale and objectives of Iran’s response.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel
Mossad
Strike
Iran
Missiles
Operation
