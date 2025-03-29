News
'No rebuilding with Hezbollah': What are the US conditions for Lebanon's recovery?
News Bulletin Reports
29-03-2025 | 13:55
High views
Share
Share
3
min
'No rebuilding with Hezbollah': What are the US conditions for Lebanon's recovery?
Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
The United States has made it clear that Lebanon's reconstruction will not proceed with Hezbollah as a partner and that long-term stability remains out of reach as long as the group retains its weapons.
This stance was reiterated by Deputy U.S. Envoy to the Middle East, Morgan Ortagus, who emphasized that Washington is coordinating with international partners to ensure that post-war rebuilding does not follow the same pattern as in 2006.
During the 2006 war, Hezbollah-led institutions took charge of rebuilding Beirut's southern suburbs and parts of South Lebanon, financed by donor countries, including Iran. This process enabled Hezbollah to establish security zones and tunnel networks.
The U.S. now insists that reconstruction must be overseen by the Lebanese state, with investments and funds channeled through official institutions to ensure full oversight, prevent Hezbollah from restoring its military infrastructure, and guarantee financial transparency.
Currently, Lebanon lacks a clear roadmap for reconstruction.
The government, the Council for Development and Reconstruction, and donors are expected to outline a strategy.
However, what remains evident is Lebanon's commitment to advancing both reconstruction and reforms simultaneously. Regarding Hezbollah's weapons, Lebanon's official roadmap remains unchanged.
The Lebanese Army and security forces have been implementing U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 within its specified framework since the ceasefire agreement.
Through the committee overseeing the ceasefire agreement, French and U.S. officials have consistently praised the Lebanese Army's role in this regard. To date, the army has conducted 270 operations to confiscate, destroy, and neutralize weapons in the designated U.N. area.
Nevertheless, Lebanon has exhausted its supply of explosives required for these operations and is in discussions with France to expedite procuring necessary materials.
According to the outlined plan, once the Lebanese Army completes its operations in the 1701 zone and Israel withdraws from the five occupied border points, the Lebanese government will move forward with a comprehensive national security strategy. This initiative, pledged by President Joseph Aoun, aims to establish full state authority over all Lebanese territory.
Meanwhile, the U.S. is working to form diplomatic committees to address unresolved border issues between Lebanon and Israel and to formalize the ceasefire. Washington hopes to elevate diplomatic representation and engage in direct negotiations.
Yet, Lebanon's official stance differs. It argues that issues such as prisoners and the five occupied points do not require negotiation, as they involve unilateral Israeli actions.
Lebanon maintains that the existing U.N. mechanism should handle these matters, though it does not oppose forming a technical committee to oversee the transfer process.
On border demarcation, Lebanon has signaled readiness to establish specialized working groups composed of military officials and experts to resume negotiations.
