'No rebuilding with Hezbollah': What are the US conditions for Lebanon's recovery?

News Bulletin Reports
29-03-2025 | 13:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
&#39;No rebuilding with Hezbollah&#39;: What are the US conditions for Lebanon&#39;s recovery?
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
'No rebuilding with Hezbollah': What are the US conditions for Lebanon's recovery?

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi   

The United States has made it clear that Lebanon's reconstruction will not proceed with Hezbollah as a partner and that long-term stability remains out of reach as long as the group retains its weapons. 

This stance was reiterated by Deputy U.S. Envoy to the Middle East, Morgan Ortagus, who emphasized that Washington is coordinating with international partners to ensure that post-war rebuilding does not follow the same pattern as in 2006.  

During the 2006 war, Hezbollah-led institutions took charge of rebuilding Beirut's southern suburbs and parts of South Lebanon, financed by donor countries, including Iran. This process enabled Hezbollah to establish security zones and tunnel networks. 

The U.S. now insists that reconstruction must be overseen by the Lebanese state, with investments and funds channeled through official institutions to ensure full oversight, prevent Hezbollah from restoring its military infrastructure, and guarantee financial transparency.  

Currently, Lebanon lacks a clear roadmap for reconstruction. 

The government, the Council for Development and Reconstruction, and donors are expected to outline a strategy. 

However, what remains evident is Lebanon's commitment to advancing both reconstruction and reforms simultaneously. Regarding Hezbollah's weapons, Lebanon's official roadmap remains unchanged. 

The Lebanese Army and security forces have been implementing U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 within its specified framework since the ceasefire agreement. 

Through the committee overseeing the ceasefire agreement, French and U.S. officials have consistently praised the Lebanese Army's role in this regard. To date, the army has conducted 270 operations to confiscate, destroy, and neutralize weapons in the designated U.N. area. 

Nevertheless, Lebanon has exhausted its supply of explosives required for these operations and is in discussions with France to expedite procuring necessary materials.  

According to the outlined plan, once the Lebanese Army completes its operations in the 1701 zone and Israel withdraws from the five occupied border points, the Lebanese government will move forward with a comprehensive national security strategy. This initiative, pledged by President Joseph Aoun, aims to establish full state authority over all Lebanese territory.  

Meanwhile, the U.S. is working to form diplomatic committees to address unresolved border issues between Lebanon and Israel and to formalize the ceasefire. Washington hopes to elevate diplomatic representation and engage in direct negotiations. 

Yet, Lebanon's official stance differs. It argues that issues such as prisoners and the five occupied points do not require negotiation, as they involve unilateral Israeli actions. 

Lebanon maintains that the existing U.N. mechanism should handle these matters, though it does not oppose forming a technical committee to oversee the transfer process.  

On border demarcation, Lebanon has signaled readiness to establish specialized working groups composed of military officials and experts to resume negotiations.
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Rebuilding

Hezbollah

US

Conditions

Lebanon

Recovery

LBCI Next
Israel criticizes Aoun's Paris visit: US backs Israeli strikes on Beirut, blames Lebanon for violations
Ahead of talks with IMF and World Bank: Can new BDL governor Karim Souaid deliver solutions?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-10

Israel's withdrawal from Lebanon: What are the next steps for its border strategy?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-14

Crafting a government for change: What are key steps for Lebanon's new government formation?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-09

Lebanon's reform path: What is next for the Quintet Committee in Lebanon?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-02-12

IMF's Kristalina Georgieva reaffirms support for Lebanon's recovery and reforms

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:10

Lebanon's 2026 elections: Debate over electoral law sparks political tensions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:04

Another chance: Can Lebanon's Parliament pass key financial laws before IMF meetings in Washington?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:56

Palestinian weapons in Lebanon: A key issue in President Abbas' upcoming visit to Beirut amid US calls

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:47

Israel criticizes Aoun's Paris visit: US backs Israeli strikes on Beirut, blames Lebanon for violations

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-22

A pen, a voice, a legacy: The life and legacy of Hoda Chedid

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-23

Hoda Chedid's final journey: A farewell filled with love and honor

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:56

Palestinian weapons in Lebanon: A key issue in President Abbas' upcoming visit to Beirut amid US calls

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-19

Israeli drone strikes Rapid vehicle in Aita al-Shaab, casualties reported

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:33

Israeli reconnaissance drones conduct intense surveillance over Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:48

President Aoun extends Eid al-Fitr greetings, emphasizes unity and reform

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:21

Saudi Arabia announces Sunday as first day of Eid al-Fitr after crescent sighting

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:18

Lebanese Army Commander says launching rockets from Lebanon serves Israel's interests

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:47

Israel criticizes Aoun's Paris visit: US backs Israeli strikes on Beirut, blames Lebanon for violations

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:32

Hezbollah's Qassem: Continued Israeli aggression would force Hezbollah to consider alternative responses

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:55

'No rebuilding with Hezbollah': What are the US conditions for Lebanon's recovery?

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:41

Lebanon to move clocks forward one hour at midnight on March 30

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More