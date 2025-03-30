Border wall, buffer zone, open-fire orders—will Israel’s 'security' measures against Lebanon backfire?

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



Israel has upheld its policy of direct retaliation, extending even to Beirut, for any rocket launched from Lebanon.



Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said during his weekly Cabinet meeting that the military has been granted full authority to carry out immediate and forceful responses to any attacks from Lebanon, holding the Lebanese government responsible.



Israel’s Security Cabinet, which met late Saturday, discussed how to address the latest developments regarding Lebanon.



A military report presented at the meeting described Hezbollah’s efforts to rebuild its capabilities as the biggest challenge ahead, claiming that Israel had destroyed 90% of the group’s infrastructure before the ceasefire agreement.



While some ministers called for intensified strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon and supported demands from northern Israeli residents for a buffer zone, the Cabinet agreed to continue discussions with Washington to ensure border security.



Additionally, Israel decided to keep its five military positions inside Lebanon indefinitely.



On the ground, the Israeli military is set to accelerate the construction of a border wall to block visibility between southern Lebanon and northern Israeli towns. The military has also reinforced orders for its deployed units to open fire on anyone approaching the wall, even if unarmed.



It claimed it would continue operations to destroy any Hezbollah infrastructure or weapons it finds.