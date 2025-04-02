US ramps up preparations for possible strike on Iran, deepens defense ties with Israel

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



In parallel with enhancing its naval and air forces in the Middle East, Washington has completed preparations in Tel Aviv for a potential strike against Iran, while intensifying attacks on the Houthis.



Over the course of ten continuous hours, General Michael Kurilla, commander of the U.S. Central Command, discussed with Israeli Chief of Staff General Eyal Zamir and senior military and security officials ways to cooperate in addressing what Israel describes as the threat from Iran and its proxies in the region, including the Houthis.



They also discussed potential responses to an Iranian retaliation against Tel Aviv.



While Israel’s participation in an attack on Iran remains undecided, there has been significant coordination with Washington regarding the Houthi issue.



Israel has also received military and defensive reinforcements from the U.S.



In anticipation of a possible escalation in the region, Tel Aviv has revised its defense plans against Houthi and Iranian missiles.



It has deployed systems across various areas of the country and made improvements to its alert system, allowing sirens to sound up to 10 minutes before a missile arrives, providing the maximum possible protection for civilians.



Amid these developments, the Israeli military is participating in joint exercises in Greece, which includes the participation of Qatar and the United States.



The drills aim to coordinate air defense and attack strategies, though it remains unclear whether the participating countries would assist in defending Israel in the event of an attack.