US envoy Tom Barrack arrives in Beirut for high-level talks

20-07-2025 | 06:35
US envoy Tom Barrack arrives in Beirut for high-level talks
US envoy Tom Barrack arrives in Beirut for high-level talks

U.S. envoy Tom Barrack arrived at Beirut’s Rafic Hariri International Airport on Sunday, marking the start of a visit expected to focus on recent developments.

