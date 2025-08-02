US envoy meets Israeli hostage families in Tel Aviv

Israel-Gaza War Updates
02-08-2025 | 06:36
High views
US envoy meets Israeli hostage families in Tel Aviv
US envoy meets Israeli hostage families in Tel Aviv

U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff met Saturday with the families of Israeli hostages held in Gaza, according to the main association representing those still in captivity almost 22 months after being seized during Hamas' October 2023 attacks.

Cellphone video posted online showed the Washington negotiator arriving in a square in Tel Aviv that has become known for protests by supporters of the hostages' families and being greeted with applause and pleas for help.

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

United States

Steve Witkoff

Israel

Hostages

Gaza

Hamas says it won't disarm unless independent Palestinian state established
Israel names UAE high-risk zone, keeps northern border on alert amid rising tensions
