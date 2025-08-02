US envoy meets Israeli hostage families in Tel Aviv

U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff met Saturday with the families of Israeli hostages held in Gaza, according to the main association representing those still in captivity almost 22 months after being seized during Hamas' October 2023 attacks.



Cellphone video posted online showed the Washington negotiator arriving in a square in Tel Aviv that has become known for protests by supporters of the hostages' families and being greeted with applause and pleas for help.



AFP



