Elie Saab brings global spotlight to Lebanon with son’s stunning wedding in Faqra
News Bulletin Reports
20-07-2025 | 13:25
3
min
Elie Saab brings global spotlight to Lebanon with son’s stunning wedding in Faqra
Report by Petra Abou Haydar, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
In a lavish three-day celebration that lit up the town of Faqra, Celio Saab—son of internationally acclaimed fashion designer Elie Saab—married Jordanian bride Zein Qutami in a wedding that captured national and regional attention.
Over the course of three nights, the wedding drew widespread attention—but at its heart, it marked the beginning of a four-year love story between a young man and woman.
Because the groom is the son of a globally renowned designer, the event took on a larger-than-life significance—filled with powerful, if unspoken, messages.
Despite Elie Saab’s international success, he chose to celebrate his son’s wedding in Lebanon, in the area where his children grew up and built lasting memories. For him, the decision was instinctive—rooted in his deep connection to his homeland and its people.
That choice brought dozens of celebrities and top business figures to Lebanon, especially from the United Arab Emirates, where the groom works, and Jordan, the bride’s home country. The guests were introduced to the country from which Saab launched his career. The celebration gave a boost to Lebanon’s tourism sector, particularly in the Faqra region, which saw thousands of attendees over three nights.
More than 1,200 guests attended, including prominent Lebanese and international celebrities, both residents and expatriates.
The wedding also highlighted Lebanese brands that have earned global recognition.
From Elie Saab’s own haute couture bridal gowns—crafted with exceptional detail—to the dresses worn by many of the women in attendance, the event showcased the designer’s reach.
Many top Lebanese artists who have achieved international acclaim were also present.
Though a wedding, the event felt more like a glamorous artistic festival, celebrating Lebanese creativity and reaffirming that, despite its challenges, Lebanon remains a hub of beauty, art, and distinction.
Here’s to hoping that one day, weddings like Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ will be hosted in Lebanon instead of Venice. After all, Lebanon has everything it takes—so why not?
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Elie Saab
Lebanon
Wedding
Faqra
Celio Saab
Zein Qutami
