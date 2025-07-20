Elie Saab brings global spotlight to Lebanon with son’s stunning wedding in Faqra

News Bulletin Reports
20-07-2025 | 13:25
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Elie Saab brings global spotlight to Lebanon with son’s stunning wedding in Faqra
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Elie Saab brings global spotlight to Lebanon with son’s stunning wedding in Faqra

Report by Petra Abou Haydar, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

In a lavish three-day celebration that lit up the town of Faqra, Celio Saab—son of internationally acclaimed fashion designer Elie Saab—married Jordanian bride Zein Qutami in a wedding that captured national and regional attention.

Over the course of three nights, the wedding drew widespread attention—but at its heart, it marked the beginning of a four-year love story between a young man and woman.

Because the groom is the son of a globally renowned designer, the event took on a larger-than-life significance—filled with powerful, if unspoken, messages.

Despite Elie Saab’s international success, he chose to celebrate his son’s wedding in Lebanon, in the area where his children grew up and built lasting memories. For him, the decision was instinctive—rooted in his deep connection to his homeland and its people.

That choice brought dozens of celebrities and top business figures to Lebanon, especially from the United Arab Emirates, where the groom works, and Jordan, the bride’s home country. The guests were introduced to the country from which Saab launched his career. The celebration gave a boost to Lebanon’s tourism sector, particularly in the Faqra region, which saw thousands of attendees over three nights.

More than 1,200 guests attended, including prominent Lebanese and international celebrities, both residents and expatriates.

The wedding also highlighted Lebanese brands that have earned global recognition.

From Elie Saab’s own haute couture bridal gowns—crafted with exceptional detail—to the dresses worn by many of the women in attendance, the event showcased the designer’s reach.

Many top Lebanese artists who have achieved international acclaim were also present.

Though a wedding, the event felt more like a glamorous artistic festival, celebrating Lebanese creativity and reaffirming that, despite its challenges, Lebanon remains a hub of beauty, art, and distinction.

Here’s to hoping that one day, weddings like Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ will be hosted in Lebanon instead of Venice. After all, Lebanon has everything it takes—so why not?

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Elie Saab

Lebanon

Wedding

Faqra

Celio Saab

Zein Qutami

LBCI Next
Behind the quiet: Israel eyes Druze unrest, renews Syria deterrence
Gas race: New maritime talks could shift Lebanon's offshore energy future
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-05

In crisis-hit Lebanon, fashion education and Elie Saab partnership fuel hope for a brighter future

LBCI
World News
2025-05-09

Pope Leo XIV: US-born Robert Prevost brings global vision to the papacy

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-31

Nada Koussa honors Indian culture in stunning traditional look at Miss World 2025—Video

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-24

Reforms unlocked with banking secrecy lift: Lebanon expands access to bank records to trace crisis roots

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

From Gaza to Ukraine: Are global trade corridors fueling deeper rivalries?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:01

Behind the quiet: Israel eyes Druze unrest, renews Syria deterrence

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-19

Gas race: New maritime talks could shift Lebanon's offshore energy future

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-19

Sweida ceasefire reached: What sparked Syria's conflict, and what were the deeper forces at play?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-05-06

Oman says it has mediated ceasefire deal between Yemen's Houthis, US

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-03

Council for Development and Reconstruction: Lebanon's rebuilding efforts and the rise of unchecked power

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-23

Palestinian arms handover in Lebanon expected to start soon—here's what we know

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-07-14

Turkish Airlines denies flight cancellations to Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and Jordan

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:35

US envoy Tom Barrack arrives in Beirut for high-level talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:30

Lebanese army confronts Israeli forces over border violation in southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:25

Elie Saab brings global spotlight to Lebanon with son’s stunning wedding in Faqra

LBCI
Middle East News
05:58

South Syria violence death toll tops 1,000, monitor reports

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:01

Behind the quiet: Israel eyes Druze unrest, renews Syria deterrence

LBCI
Middle East News
10:39

Netanyahu suffers food poisoning, to rest for three days, his office says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

From Gaza to Ukraine: Are global trade corridors fueling deeper rivalries?

LBCI
Middle East News
10:14

Iran says it replaced air defenses damaged in Israel war

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More