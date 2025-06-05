News
Amid reconstruction talks, Hezbollah urges Lebanon to act on available donor funds — the details
News Bulletin Reports
05-06-2025 | 12:52
Amid reconstruction talks, Hezbollah urges Lebanon to act on available donor funds — the details
Report by Nada Andraos, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
During a meeting between the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc delegation and Lebanon's prime minister on Wednesday, the main topic discussed was reconstruction.
Hezbollah, which hasconsistently urged the government and state institutions to assume their responsibilities and initiate reconstruction of areas damaged by Israeli strikes, presented the prime minister with a detailed proposal based on a damage assessment it conducted in the south, the Bekaa region, and the southern suburbs of Beirut.
According to the group, the government can begin work using a $250 million World Bank loan in addition to €75 million in support provided by France.
Work could start on projects that can be completed within this funding, especially since the reconstruction process is being approached in three phases: removing rubble and debris, conducting partial and structural repairs, and carrying out full reconstruction.
The group’s delegation proposed that the government begin with the first two phases—removing rubble and debris while simultaneously starting partial and structural repairs.
Hezbollah’s survey found that 460 buildings require partial or structural repair at an estimated cost of $37 million, which would allow 7,020 families to return.
In the south, the group estimated that similar repairs would cost $100 million and enable 20,000 families to return to their homes.
The prime minister, who listened closely to Hezbollah’s presentation, affirmed that the government is fully assuming its responsibilities and is working on a comprehensive reconstruction plan.
The Grand Serail is also finalizing preparations to host the reconstruction donor conference on June 10.
In parallel, Baabda is following up on the file through the president’s adviser for reconstruction affairs, Ali Hamie, who, according to LBCI, will represent the president in meetings of the ministerial committee overseeing the file to stay informed about ongoing assessments and mapping.
Meanwhile, the president continues outreach efforts, requesting international support to help Lebanon secure reconstruction funding.
