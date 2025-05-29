President Aoun meets Starlink official over efforts to expand service to Lebanon

29-05-2025 | 04:58
President Aoun meets Starlink official over efforts to expand service to Lebanon
President Aoun meets Starlink official over efforts to expand service to Lebanon

President Joseph Aoun was briefed by a senior Starlink official on the company’s ongoing consultations with the Ministry of Telecommunications aimed at adding Lebanon to the network of 136 countries where the service is already available.

The official outlined the key benefits of Starlink’s satellite internet, emphasizing its potential to enhance connectivity for industrial, commercial, banking, and educational sectors, in addition to improving services across public institutions.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Joseph Aoun

Starlink

Ministry of Telecommunications

