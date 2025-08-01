Tripoli Port marks growth with return of one of world’s largest container ships

Tripoli Port has welcomed one of the world’s largest container ships, CMA CGM COBALT, for the second time in two weeks, according to a statement by the Director General of the Ministry of Public Works, Transport, and the Port of Tripoli, Dr. Ahmad Tamer.

The vessel is part of a major shipping route in the Eastern Mediterranean and has been designated by CMA CGM as a key transshipment hub in the region.

Around 2,600 containers are expected to be loaded and unloaded, including 1,200 destined for the local market.

Tamer noted that container traffic at the port has increased by about 20 percent since the beginning of the year compared to the same period last year.

He believes this record reflects growing confidence in the port’s efficiency and services.

“This growth is a strategic opportunity with a direct impact on the national economy, state revenues, and job creation in Tripoli and the north,” Tamer said, adding that the port serves as an economic driver within a broader development vision.