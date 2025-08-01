Tripoli Port marks growth with return of one of world’s largest container ships

Lebanon Economy
01-08-2025 | 04:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Tripoli Port marks growth with return of one of world’s largest container ships
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Tripoli Port marks growth with return of one of world’s largest container ships

Tripoli Port has welcomed one of the world’s largest container ships, CMA CGM COBALT, for the second time in two weeks, according to a statement by the Director General of the Ministry of Public Works, Transport, and the Port of Tripoli, Dr. Ahmad Tamer. 

 

The vessel is part of a major shipping route in the Eastern Mediterranean and has been designated by CMA CGM as a key transshipment hub in the region.

 

Around 2,600 containers are expected to be loaded and unloaded, including 1,200 destined for the local market.

 

Tamer noted that container traffic at the port has increased by about 20 percent since the beginning of the year compared to the same period last year.

 

He believes this record reflects growing confidence in the port’s efficiency and services.

 

“This growth is a strategic opportunity with a direct impact on the national economy, state revenues, and job creation in Tripoli and the north,” Tamer said, adding that the port serves as an economic driver within a broader development vision.

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Tripoli

Port

Container

Ships

CMA CGM COBALT

Ahmad Tamer

LBCI Next
Minister Jaber addresses confusion over taxes on foreign currency bond provisions
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-18

From cargo to connectivity: Tripoli Port poised for regional role with strategic development projects

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:31

Beirut Port container traffic surges nearly 39% in July 2025, highest since 2019

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-28

Israel says Gaza got 120 trucks of aid on day one of pause

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-11

New chapter on Syrian refugee return: Lebanon launches first coordinated return of Syrian refugees

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:00

Minister Jaber addresses confusion over taxes on foreign currency bond provisions

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:28

Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-29

Banking reform law reaches Lebanese Parliament: What it means for depositors

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-07-29

Fuel prices shift in Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:06

Former PM Hariri salutes Lebanese Army on 80th anniversary: “Protector of sovereignty and civil peace”

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-20

Behind the quiet: Israel eyes Druze unrest, renews Syria deterrence

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:05

Bahaa Hariri calls for exclusive state control of arms on Lebanese Army’s 80th anniversary

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:19

US special envoy visits Gaza food site, ambassador says

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:01

Israel strikes eastern Lebanon mountains and Brital

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:45

Lebanon's Parliament approves bank restructuring law tied to financial gap legislation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Lebanese expatriates voice concern: What’s next for the 2026 elections?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

State over arms: Lebanon seeks unity ahead of crucial Cabinet meeting

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Army Day address: Lebanese President Aoun outlines achievements and challenges

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:27

Israeli army strikes 'Hezbollah targets' in South Lebanon and Bekaa Valley

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:13

With Gaza war 'under fire,' Netanyahu looks to Washington for support

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:06

Be ready to dance 💃 the night away on the beautiful beats of Jason Derulo! Don’t miss out on this event as part of the Byblos International Festival. Get your tickets now!

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More