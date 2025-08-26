News
Between style and statecraft: US envoy Morgan Ortagus lives Beirut life
News Bulletin Reports
26-08-2025 | 12:55
Between style and statecraft: US envoy Morgan Ortagus lives Beirut life
Report by Yara Dargham, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
U.S. envoy Morgan Ortagus spent her evening in Beirut navigating both the city's social scene and its political tensions, moving from a hair salon to a dinner table where major issues were on the menu.
Ortagus, who has been accompanying American officials on a tour, began her evening with a stop at a Beirut salon before taking a stroll through the city—a gesture seen by many as her attempt to embrace the local lifestyle. Cameras followed her closely, highlighting the balance between casual appearances and the weight of political messaging.
Later, she joined U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, Lebanese lawmakers, and prominent figures at a dinner hosted at Centrale restaurant by MP Ragy El Saad and Egyptian-American businessman Tarek Ragheb.
The discussions touched on calls for reform, the disarmament of Hezbollah, and the restoration of Lebanon's full sovereignty. The day carried a consistent theme: Washington's support for Lebanon's future.
Ortagus' approach—enjoying a typical Beirut night out while engaging in hardline political conversations—sent a deliberate message to the Lebanese: live your lives and have fun like Morgan Ortagus did the Lebanese way.
