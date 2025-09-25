President Aoun calls on diaspora to back recovery efforts and shape country’s future

Lebanon News
25-09-2025 | 03:59
High views
President Aoun calls on diaspora to back recovery efforts and shape country’s future
0min
President Aoun calls on diaspora to back recovery efforts and shape country’s future

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said he is confident the Lebanese diaspora will continue to stand by Lebanon and support the state in its recovery.

Speaking at a reception in New York hosted by Lebanon’s Embassy in the U.S. and its U.N. mission, Aoun stressed that Lebanon “does not wait for charity or aid, but for investments.”

He urged expatriates to vote in the upcoming parliamentary elections, saying their participation is “a responsibility” and their votes are “a hope for a better future.”

The event, held at the Union League Club, brought together members of the Lebanese community from across the U.S., along with Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji, Ambassador Nada Hamadeh Mouawad, U.N. envoy Ahmad Arafa, Consul General Majdi Ramadan, members of the Lebanese delegation, and representatives of the Task Force for Lebanon led by Ed Gabriel.

