Israeli strikes on Doha shake faith in US-Gulf defense pacts

Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Israeli airstrikes on Doha did not only target Hamas offices, they also fractured confidence in the U.S.-Gulf defense arrangements.



The strikes have reignited debate over the credibility of Washington's security commitments.



While Qatar and the United States are bound by what is described as a strategic partnership, the attacks have raised fresh questions about the reliability of these alliances in times of crisis.



Defense agreements between the U.S. and Gulf states vary in scope and legal weight. Some focus on hosting American bases, such as Al Udeid in Qatar, Al Dhafra in the UAE, and Juffair in Bahrain. These arrangements facilitate U.S. military presence but do not guarantee automatic American intervention if a Gulf partner is attacked.



Military cooperation also extends to training, intelligence sharing, and arms sales through programs like Foreign Military Sales (FMS) and Direct Commercial Sales (DCS). Yet these frameworks, too, stop short of binding mutual defense clauses, serving more as security support structures than as full-fledged defense treaties.



Beyond formal agreements, U.S.-Gulf ties rest heavily on unwritten understandings in intelligence and security coordination. Still, such arrangements remain politically contingent and legally nonbinding.



In particular, Saudi Arabia has sought to elevate these frameworks into a comprehensive defense pact modeled on U.S. commitments to Japan or South Korea—agreements that ensure direct military intervention in case of attack.



However, Washington has tied any such guarantees to Riyadh's political positions, especially regarding normalization with Israel, stalling progress on a broader treaty.



The fragility of these security arrangements has been exposed before.



In 2019, the U.S. refrained from military retaliation after strikes on Saudi Aramco facilities. Similarly, in January 2022, Washington held back after Houthi forces targeted Abu Dhabi.



If Washington showed such restraint in response to attacks by adversaries, analysts ask, what response can Gulf capitals realistically expect when the aggression comes from Israel itself—a country seen as Washington's closest regional ally?



The strikes on Doha have thus left Gulf security in a new state of uncertainty, exposing the political limits of U.S. defense commitments and underscoring the region's vulnerability to shifting alliances.