Heightened border alert in northern Israel as Lebanon diplomacy continues — the details

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



Alongside efforts to advance the diplomatic track with Lebanon at the second ceasefire monitoring mechanism meeting expected December 19 in Naqoura — for which Tel Aviv has already begun preparations — northern Israeli leaders and settlers are living in anxiety over a potential serious security escalation that could force them to relocate again toward central Israel.



Northern settlement leaders are relying on Israeli security plans they have reviewed, which indicate that attacks on Lebanon will not stop. The army intends to intensify them to undermine Hezbollah’s capabilities, keeping the northern region on edge.



According to the details of these plans, Israel intends to conduct intensive operations to destroy rocket platforms, weapons depots, drones, weapons production sites, and training facilities as a first stage, aiming to weaken Hezbollah before seriously moving toward the diplomatic track.



While Israel views weakening Hezbollah as a necessary step to reach future diplomatic agreements with Lebanon, it has repeatedly stressed that strengthening the Syrian regime through security understandings with Damascus will also weaken Hezbollah, specifically to prevent weapons smuggling to the group.



Meanwhile, Tel Aviv is preparing for the anticipated end-of-month meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during which Netanyahu will present his perspective on disputed points with Syria, potentially paving the way for a security agreement with Damascus, with expectations that a similar arrangement with Lebanon could also be discussed.



Pending that, the Israeli army is focusing its operations on Hezbollah and raising alert and monitoring levels along the border, citing fears of infiltration attempts targeting soldiers and sites in northern areas.