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From infiltration to escalation? Israel reassesses its Lebanon strategy after security breach
News Bulletin Reports
10-06-2026 | 13:02
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From infiltration to escalation? Israel reassesses its Lebanon strategy after security breach
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
While U.S. President Donald Trump affirmed his agreement with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to target Beirut's southern suburbs, the Israeli military has reportedly recommended that the political leadership change its rules of engagement in the north and return the southern suburbs to the center of its response strategy in retaliation for any fire directed at Israel.
This comes as the military continues its investigation into an infiltration operation carried out by a Hezbollah member on Tuesday, which enabled him to reach within one kilometer of the Margaliot settlement.
Security agencies have classified the incident as the most serious since the outbreak of the October war. Israeli military Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir is personally overseeing the investigation, amid reports that it could lead to dismissals within the military establishment.
The scale of the breach extends beyond failures in the border fence built along the Lebanese frontier and includes the Israeli-controlled area beyond it.
Preliminary findings indicate that the attacker advanced on foot through Hunin valley in southern Lebanon, an area under Israeli control, and managed to bypass multiple layers of security before opening fire on an army force and being killed.
Amid discussions over the southern suburbs response doctrine and the Margaliot operation, the military announced that reinforced forces continue training and preparations for various scenarios.
Tel Aviv remains committed to what a military official described as its right to pursue Hezbollah even into Beirut's southern suburbs.
The developments come amid statements indicating that Israel may be compelled to launch a strike against Iran even if the United States does not participate.
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