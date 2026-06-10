Bill Gates tells Epstein hearing he 'never victimized anyone'

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates on Wednesday said that he "never victimized anyone" as he faced questioning from U.S. lawmakers over his ties to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.



"I never witnessed nor had any indication that Epstein was engaged in ongoing criminal conduct. I never went to his island, his ranch, or his Florida home. I have never victimized anyone," Gates said in prepared testimony to the closed-door hearing of House Oversight Committee that was posted on his personal website.



AFP