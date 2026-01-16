China says 'resolutely opposes' US-Taiwan trade deal

China said Friday it "resolutely opposes" a deal signed by Washington and Taipei to reduce tariffs on Taiwanese products and increase the self-ruled island's investment in the United States.



"China consistently and resolutely opposes any agreement... signed between countries with which it has diplomatic relations and the Taiwan region of China," ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said, urging Washington to abide by the one-China principle.



China claims Taiwan as part of its territory, and has not ruled out using force to bring it under its control.



AFP



