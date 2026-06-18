Israel adjusts deployment in South Lebanon ahead of US-backed talks with Lebanon: The details

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



Israeli forces are redeploying troops in southern Lebanon in an effort, according to Israeli officials, to gain leverage with Washington ahead of any future decision that could potentially force Israel to withdraw from Lebanon.



The redeployment plan comes days before a new round of U.S.-backed negotiations involving Lebanon, which are expected to address a revised map for the deployment of forces.



An Israeli army spokesperson said Israel seeks to maintain a military presence in southern Lebanon, at least until November, while awaiting the results of the U.S. midterm elections, hoping they could influence decisions by U.S. President Donald Trump and allow Israel greater freedom of action regarding Iran.



The Israeli army’s Northern Command held an assessment meeting focused on the plan, identifying deployment points and assigning them to division commanders for implementation. No decision has been made to allow the return of Lebanese residents to villages under Israeli control.



At the same time, the Israeli military has continued limited operations aimed at maintaining control on the ground and enabling a gradual withdrawal from occupied areas, which a military official said will not take place before an agreement is reached that ensures Israel’s security.