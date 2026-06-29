A shifting battlefield: Israel’s evolving rules of engagement in Lebanon

News Bulletin Reports
29-06-2026 | 12:58
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
A shifting battlefield: Israel’s evolving rules of engagement in Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
A shifting battlefield: Israel’s evolving rules of engagement in Lebanon

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar

Israel extended its state of emergency across its territory for one and a half months, following a military recommendation approved by the government on Monday, citing concerns over possible military developments that it says Iran could draw the region into.

As nearly 1,000 days have passed since the October 7 war, Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir issued new warnings to Hezbollah and granted soldiers authority to open fire immediately on anyone deemed a threat.

The Israeli military, meanwhile, is preparing for a prolonged stay in Lebanon, with Israel’s positions now outlined in a series of firm conditions. 

These include no withdrawal from the security belt unless Hezbollah is weakened, not only disarmed; no withdrawal at this stage from two “experimental zones,” pending what Israel describes as appropriate conditions, with no set timeline for implementation; and no transition to a second phase involving pilot areas before the Lebanese Army and government demonstrate their ability to enforce the agreement. 

Israel also said there would be no return of residents to villages and towns in southern Lebanon at this stage, and no reduction in troop levels amid expectations of possible escalation involving Iran and Hezbollah.

Israeli security recommendations also place responsibility on the Lebanese government for any violations of the agreement.

At the same time, Hezbollah’s tunnel network remains a central concern for Israeli military and security agencies. 

Despite intensive efforts, Israeli forces have not succeeded in fully destroying the tunnels, with orders in place prohibiting soldiers from entering them due to fears of ambushes. 

As a result, Israel has resorted to demolishing the tunnels using explosives without being able to fully assess the damage up close, in operations similar to those carried out in Majdal Zoun, where hundreds of tons of explosives were used.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

shifting

battlefield:

Israel’s

evolving

rules

engagement

Lebanon

Israel’s Netanyahu outlines pilot withdrawal plan in south Lebanon amid disputed map: details
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-06-13

Lebanon rules of engagement shift under US-Iran framework, Israel guidance changes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-06-14

Inside Israel’s escalation: Beirut strike, northern fire, and a shifting war equation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-04-23

President Aoun: Israel’s deliberate targeting of journalists aims to conceal its actions in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-05-12

From battlefield to talks: Israel expands ground operations in South Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-06-28

Israel’s Netanyahu outlines pilot withdrawal plan in south Lebanon amid disputed map: details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-06-28

Israeli army prepares for pilot zone adjustments but keeps southern deployment

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-06-28

Lebanon enables biometric passport fingerprinting outside the country for the first time

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-06-27

Israel's reading of Lebanon deal: Netanyahu presents agreement as strategic gain for Israel

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-29

Israeli army says expanding security zone in South Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2026-06-09

Bad Bunny meets Pope Leo in Madrid, but should have taken more photos

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-04

Airstrike hits Hezbollah bastion in southern suburbs of Beirut after Israel warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-19

Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-06

Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-31

Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle

LBCI
World News
2026-03-25

Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:17

Israel destroys Hezbollah underground infrastructure in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:27

Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:21

Hezbollah says reserves right to 'defend its homeland'

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:44

Hiba Nasr shares security annex to framework agreement between Lebanon and Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:58

A shifting battlefield: Israel’s evolving rules of engagement in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:33

President Aoun, US CENTCOM commander discuss preparations for implementing framework agreement

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:00

Lebanese Army commander, US CENTCOM chief discuss security annex to framework agreement

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:16

Lebanon's General Security extends additional facilitation measures for Syrians and Palestinian refugees from Syria

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More