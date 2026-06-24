Rubio links Israel’s presence in Lebanon to Hezbollah attacks, points to ongoing talks

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Washington will support the Lebanese government in extending its authority over the entirety of its national territory.



Rubio added that this effort will be carried out without any external interference, according to his remarks reported on Wednesday from Kuwait.



He stated that Israel’s presence in Lebanon is linked to Hezbollah’s rocket attacks against it, adding that there is now a second diplomatic track underway, referring to negotiations between the Lebanese government and Israel, expressing hope that these talks will succeed.