Gaza hospital says received nine Palestinian prisoners from Israel via Red Cross

26-01-2026 | 12:30
Central Gaza's Al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital said on Monday it had received nine living Palestinian detainees released by Israel, shortly after the military said it had recovered the body of the last hostage held in the Palestinian territory.

"Nine Palestinian detainees from Gaza arrived at the hospital a short while ago via Red Cross teams, after the occupation released them today," the hospital said in a statement.

AFP
