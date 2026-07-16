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Israel presses ahead with new military positions in south Lebanon amid withdrawal pressure
News Bulletin Reports
16-07-2026 | 12:55
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Israel presses ahead with new military positions in south Lebanon amid withdrawal pressure
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
Israel is pursuing a policy of maneuvering on the Lebanese file. It claims to support U.S. demands for a withdrawal from southern Lebanon while simultaneously working to create facts on the ground that would entrench its military presence there.
In this context, reports indicate that the Israeli military is currently building a new line of military positions that would reinforce its presence along the Yellow Line, strengthening its control over southern Lebanon, according to information cleared for publication by the Israeli military censor.
If completed, the new line would not only escalate tensions over the Lebanese file but also strain relations with U.S. President Donald Trump, who has been working to secure calm along the Lebanese front despite opposition from Tel Aviv.
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has reportedly conveyed those objections to his U.S. counterpart.
At the same time, the Israeli military has intensified its challenge by choosing Bint Jbeil to promote the continuation of its presence in southern Lebanon and in what it described as defensive areas extending 10 kilometers from the border.
Although Washington has announced that no meeting is currently scheduled between Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel insists that the summit will take place, even if it has been postponed because of the funeral arrangements for U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham.
It also maintains that reports suggesting otherwise are part of U.S. pressure aimed at securing an Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon and Syria.
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