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Iraq to reopen Iran crossings after drone attack
Middle East News
13-09-2026 | 05:12
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Iraq to reopen Iran crossings after drone attack
Iraqi authorities announced on Sunday a timeline to reopen three crossings with Iran, a day after closing them following a drone attack originating from their shared border on a Saudi pipeline.
After the Friday night attack on the East-West pipeline, Baghdad sacked the military commander in Missan province near the Iran border, after authorities determined the drones were launched from there.
The government then closed three crossings, citing the need to reorganise operations and boost intelligence efforts to stop violations.
Two Iraqi security sources told AFP on Saturday that drone launchers were found near the al-Shib border crossing in Missan.
The government's security media cell said Sunday that "after reviewing operations at the border crossings," they would gradually reopen for passengers and trade on a timeline from Sunday until Thursday.
The crossings are Shalamsheh in Basra, al-Shib in Missan, and al-Mandali in Diyala.
Shalamsheh and al-Shib reopened to passengers on Sunday but not to trade, the government media cell said.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, and an alliance of Iran-backed Iraqi armed factions said they hadn't struck the pipeline, though Riyadh had previously accused Iraqi groups of targeting its oil infrastructure.
In July, the United States and Saudi Arabia said they had struck Iran-backed militants in Iraq in response to attacks on U.S. forces and Saudi oil facilities.
Pro-Iran armed groups have supported Tehran during the Middle East war, claiming hundreds of attacks on U.S. bases in Iraq and across the region.
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